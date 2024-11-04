How to get tickets to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball returns for 2024. Picture: Global

By Kathryn Knight

Here’s how to get tickets to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024 and when they go on sale.

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024 returns on Saturday 7th & Sunday 8th December at The O2, London with another huge line-up you don’t want to miss.

We’ll be announcing who is performing this week on Wednesday 6th & Thursday 7th November live on Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby from 7am. You don't want to miss this!

In the meantime, here’s what you need to know about getting tickets to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball...

How to get tickets to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024

Tickets for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard are available on Global Player and go on general sale at 9am on Friday November 8th.

Capital listeners who are logged into Global Player with a global iD will get exclusive access to Capital presale tickets from Thursday November 7th at 9am.

