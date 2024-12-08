Craig David’s surprise performance at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball leaves fans in awe

Craig David came out as Barclaycard Out of the Blue! guest performer. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

By Tiasha Debray

Craig David was this year's Barclaycard Out of the Blue surprise performer, and he blew fans' minds at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball.

As the Barclaycard Out of the Blue surprise guest, Craig David put on an epic show both nights of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2024.

With his older fans knowing him from 2000's hits like ‘7 Days’ and his younger fans loving his new work like ‘Abracadabra’ with Love Island’s Wes Nelson, the 16,000 fans that filled The O2 cheered like they’d never cheered before at his surprise appearance.

In 2024 Craig released new music with a country-inspired track ‘In Your Hands’ but it was all about the classics at the Jingle Bell Ball.

Craig David performed his mega hits 'Walking Away' and '7 Days'. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Night two of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball saw Craig start his set DJ-ing an incredible remix before he jumped into his 1999 hit ‘Re-Rewind’ by garage duo Artful Dodger.

After the crowd went absolutely wild, Craig knew the Jingle Bell Ball was about his hard hitters, so following that he went straight into ‘Fill Me In’ from his 2000 album ‘Born To Do It’.

But can it really be a Craig David performance without fans begging for the star to perform ‘Walking Away’? Well, Craig happily obliged before fast-forwarding a decade and singing ‘Ain’t Giving Up’ from his 2016 album ‘Following My Intuition’ which happened to feature fellow Baller Sigala.

Fans lost their minds as Craig David took the stage. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

And because this wasn’t Craig’s first rodeo, he knew exactly which track to finish on. Say it with us now… ‘7 Days’!

While Craig may have sung “And on Thursday and Friday and Saturday, we chilled on Sunday,” he certainly wasn’t ‘chilled’ when he sang his heart out in The O2 arena and had 16 thousand people singing back to him.

