Singer-songwriter Craig David is up for the 2019 BRIT Award for British Male Solo Artist.

Here's everything you need to know about the '7 Days' singer's impressive music career - including info about his girlfriend, top hits and net worth!

What's Craig David's net worth and how old is he?

It is estimated that Craig is worth a whopping $18million, which equates to just under £4million.

Craig David was born in Southampton on 5 May 1981, making him 37 years old.

He leant his vocals to Artful Dodger's tracks 'Something' and 'What Ya Gonna Do?'

In 1999, the song 'Re-Rewind (When The Crowd Say Bo Selecta' by Artful Dodger went to number two in the UK charts, thrusting Craig David into the limelight and launching his solo career.

What are Craig David's biggest songs and how many albums has he released?

The garage star's most famous hits include 'Walking Away', '7 Days', 'Fill Me In' and 'What's Your Flava'.

In total, Craig David has released 7 studio albums, they are:

- Born To Do It (2000)

- Slicker Thank Your Average (2002)

- The Story Goes... (2005)

- Trust Me (2007)

- Signed Sealed Delivered (2010)

- Following My Intuition (2016)

- The Time Is Now (2018)

Does Craig David have a girlfriend?

It isn't clear whether Craig David is currently in a relationship, as the star keeps his personal life pretty private.

However, talking to The Sun back in 2017, Craig stated: “It would be amazing to share my journey with somebody and that’s the big difference.

“I’d love to have kids. I think I’d be a very good dad and I think I’d have a lot of wisdom to share.“But even with age you’ll just know, you’ll just be with someone and you won’t think about it. You’ll just be like, ‘I wanna have children with you and this just feels right’.”

