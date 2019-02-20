What Is Craig David's Net Worth, Who's The '7 Days' Singer's Girlfriend And What Are His Top Songs?

20 February 2019, 16:24

'7 Days' singer Craig David is a nominee at the 2019 BRIT Awards
'7 Days' singer Craig David is a nominee at the 2019 BRIT Awards. Picture: Getty

Singer-songwriter Craig David is up for the 2019 BRIT Award for British Male Solo Artist.

Here's everything you need to know about the '7 Days' singer's impressive music career - including info about his girlfriend, top hits and net worth!

What Time Are The BRIT Awards On TV Tonight And What Channel Is It On?

What's Craig David's net worth and how old is he?

It is estimated that Craig is worth a whopping $18million, which equates to just under £4million.

Craig David was born in Southampton on 5 May 1981, making him 37 years old.

He leant his vocals to Artful Dodger's tracks 'Something' and 'What Ya Gonna Do?'

In 1999, the song 'Re-Rewind (When The Crowd Say Bo Selecta' by Artful Dodger went to number two in the UK charts, thrusting Craig David into the limelight and launching his solo career.

Craig David has released 7 studio albums throughout his career
Craig David has released 7 studio albums throughout his career. Picture: Instagram

What are Craig David's biggest songs and how many albums has he released?

The garage star's most famous hits include 'Walking Away', '7 Days', 'Fill Me In' and 'What's Your Flava'.

In total, Craig David has released 7 studio albums, they are:

- Born To Do It (2000)

- Slicker Thank Your Average (2002)

- The Story Goes... (2005)

- Trust Me (2007)

- Signed Sealed Delivered (2010)

- Following My Intuition (2016)

- The Time Is Now (2018)

Does Craig David have a girlfriend?

It isn't clear whether Craig David is currently in a relationship, as the star keeps his personal life pretty private.

However, talking to The Sun back in 2017, Craig stated: “It would be amazing to share my journey with somebody and that’s the big difference.

“I’d love to have kids. I think I’d be a very good dad and I think I’d have a lot of wisdom to share.“But even with age you’ll just know, you’ll just be with someone and you won’t think about it. You’ll just be like, ‘I wanna have children with you and this just feels right’.”
> Download Our App For The Latest News On Craig David!

Latest Craig David News

See more Latest Craig David News

Craig David Big Narstie Ibiza Asset

WATCH: Craig David Has The Greatest Story Involving Big Narstie And A Swimming Pool...
Craig David & Yungen

WATCH: Craig David & Yungen Team Up On New Song 'Intimate'

Craig David Vick Hope Summertime Ball 2018

WATCH: Craig David And Vick Hope Get Their Spanish Flirt On At The #CapitalSTB
Craid David Summertime Ball 2018 Live

Craig David Will Go Down In #CapitalSTB History After This Epic Live Set
James Arthur Craig David Twitter

Craig David Fangirls For James Arthur, After They Confirm Collaboration

More News

Kim Kardashian called out Fashion Nova for copying designs.

Kim Kardashian Slams Fashion Nova For Ripping Off All Her Outfits For Fast Fashion

News

Get to know The 1975's frontman, Matt Healy

Who's Is The 1975's Matt Healy, Does He Have A Girlfriend And Who Are His Parents Denise Welch And Tim Healy?

News

The 1975's Matt Healy is dating model Gabriella Brooks

Who Is Matt Healy's Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks And How Long Has She Dated The 1975's Frontman?

News

Jesy Nelson just got treated by Jade Thirlwall after a bad day before BRITs

Jade Thirlwall Cheered Up Jesy Nelson Ahead Of BRITs In Most Adorable Way

Little Mix

Aphex Twin is up for British Male Artist at the BRIT Awards this year

Who Is Aphex Twin, What Are The 'Windowlicker' Musician's Top Songs And Where Is Richard David James From?

News