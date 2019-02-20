What Time Are The BRIT Awards On TV Tonight And What Channel Is It On?
20 February 2019, 12:14
Tonight's the night we've all been waiting for - the BRITs 2019 are finally here!
For those not lucky enough to have bagged themselves a ticket to the BRIT Awards, you can catch all the action live on TV.
Here's information on how to watch the awards - plus the lowdown on performances, the host and all the nominees...
13 Iconic BRITs Moments - From The 1975's TV Takeover To Geri Halliwell's Union Jack Dress
What time are the BRITs on TV tonight and what channel is it on?
The 2019 BRIT Awards kick off on ITV tonight (20 February, 2019) from 8pm.
They are scheduled to run until about 10.20pm - as celebs leave London's O2 Arena and head for the after party.
Who's hosting this year's BRIT Awards?
For the second year in a row, funny man Jack Whitehall is hosting the glamorous event.
Vick Hope will also be presenting the YouTube coverage.
Who's performing at the BRIT Awards 2019?
It's been confirmed that Hugh Jackman will be opening the show with songs from The Greatest Showman.
Fans have also speculated that, as she's receiving the Outstanding Contribution award, that P!nk will join Jackman in a memorable performance of 'A Million Dream' - which of course the pop star covered after the hit film's release.
Calvin Harris will also be taking to the stage and will be joined by Dua Lipa, Rag'n'Bones Man and Sam Smith.
Little Mix, The 1975 and Ms Banks will be gracing the BRITs stage tonight, too.
Who are the 2019 BRIT Awards nominees?
British Female Solo Artist
Anne-Marie
Florence + The Machine
Jess Glynne
Jorja Smith
Lily Allen
British Male Solo Artist
Aphex Twin
Craig David
George Ezra
Giggs
Sam Smith
British Group
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Gorillaz
Years & Years
International Female Solo Artist
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Christine and the Queens
Janelle Monáe
International Male Solo Artist
Drake
Eminem
Kamasi Washington
Travis Scott
International Group
Brockhampton
The Carters
First Aid Kit
Nile Rodgers & Chic
Twenty One Pilots
MasterCard British Album Of The Year
The 1975 - 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships'
Anne-Marie - 'Speak Your Mind'
Florence + The Machine - 'High As Hope'
George Ezra - 'Staying At Tamara's'
Jorja Smith - 'Lost & Found'
British Single
Anne-Marie - '2002'
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - 'One Kiss'
Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato - 'Solo'
Dua Lipa - 'IDGAF'
George Ezra - 'Shotgun'
Jess Glynne - 'I'll Be There'
Ramz - 'Barking'
Rudimental feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore, Dan Caplen - 'These Days'
Sigala & Paloma Faith - 'Lullaby'
Tom Walker - 'Leave A Light On'
British Breakthrough Act
Ella Mai
IDLES
Jorja Smith
Mabel
Tom Walker
British Artist Video Of The Year
Anne-Marie - '2002'
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - 'One Kiss'
Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato - 'Solo'
Dua Lipa - 'IDGAF'
Jax Jones feat. Ina Wroldsen - 'Breathe'
Jonas Blue feat. Jack & Jack - 'Rise'
Liam Payne & Rita Ora - 'For You' (Fifty Shades Freed)
Little Mix feat. Nicki Minaj - 'Woman Like Me'
Rita Ora - 'Let You Love Me'
Rudimental feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore, Dan Caplen - 'These Days'