What Time Are The BRIT Awards On TV Tonight And What Channel Is It On?

Dua Lipa will be performing with Calvin Harris at the BRITs tonight. Picture: Getty

Tonight's the night we've all been waiting for - the BRITs 2019 are finally here!

For those not lucky enough to have bagged themselves a ticket to the BRIT Awards, you can catch all the action live on TV.

Here's information on how to watch the awards - plus the lowdown on performances, the host and all the nominees...

What time are the BRITs on TV tonight and what channel is it on?

The 2019 BRIT Awards kick off on ITV tonight (20 February, 2019) from 8pm.

They are scheduled to run until about 10.20pm - as celebs leave London's O2 Arena and head for the after party.

Jack Whitehall is presenting the BRITs for the second year in a row. Picture: Getty

Who's hosting this year's BRIT Awards?

For the second year in a row, funny man Jack Whitehall is hosting the glamorous event.

Vick Hope will also be presenting the YouTube coverage.

Who's performing at the BRIT Awards 2019?

It's been confirmed that Hugh Jackman will be opening the show with songs from The Greatest Showman.

Fans have also speculated that, as she's receiving the Outstanding Contribution award, that P!nk will join Jackman in a memorable performance of 'A Million Dream' - which of course the pop star covered after the hit film's release.

Calvin Harris will also be taking to the stage and will be joined by Dua Lipa, Rag'n'Bones Man and Sam Smith.

Little Mix, The 1975 and Ms Banks will be gracing the BRITs stage tonight, too.

P!nk is set to receive the Outstanding Contribution award at tonight's BRITs. Picture: Getty

Who are the 2019 BRIT Awards nominees?

British Female Solo Artist

Anne-Marie

Florence + The Machine

Jess Glynne

Jorja Smith

Lily Allen

British Male Solo Artist

Aphex Twin

Craig David

George Ezra

Giggs

Sam Smith

British Group

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Gorillaz

Little Mix

Years & Years

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Christine and the Queens

Janelle Monáe

International Male Solo Artist

Drake

Eminem

Kamasi Washington

Shawn Mendes

Travis Scott

International Group

Brockhampton

The Carters

First Aid Kit

Nile Rodgers & Chic

Twenty One Pilots

MasterCard British Album Of The Year

The 1975 - 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships'

Anne-Marie - 'Speak Your Mind'

Florence + The Machine - 'High As Hope'

George Ezra - 'Staying At Tamara's'

Jorja Smith - 'Lost & Found'

British Single

Anne-Marie - '2002'

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - 'One Kiss'

Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato - 'Solo'

Dua Lipa - 'IDGAF'

George Ezra - 'Shotgun'

Jess Glynne - 'I'll Be There'

Ramz - 'Barking'

Rudimental feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore, Dan Caplen - 'These Days'

Sigala & Paloma Faith - 'Lullaby'

Tom Walker - 'Leave A Light On'

British Breakthrough Act

Ella Mai

IDLES

Jorja Smith

Mabel

Tom Walker

British Artist Video Of The Year

Anne-Marie - '2002'

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - 'One Kiss'

Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato - 'Solo'

Dua Lipa - 'IDGAF'

Jax Jones feat. Ina Wroldsen - 'Breathe'

Jonas Blue feat. Jack & Jack - 'Rise'

Liam Payne & Rita Ora - 'For You' (Fifty Shades Freed)

Little Mix feat. Nicki Minaj - 'Woman Like Me'

Rita Ora - 'Let You Love Me'

Rudimental feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore, Dan Caplen - 'These Days'

