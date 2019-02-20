WATCH: Jack Whitehall Roasts Roman Kemp, Preparing For His BRITs Introduction

Before his hosting duties at the BRITs 2019, Jack Whitehall rehearsed his draft introductions for Roman Kemp.

Jack Whitehall thought the best person to test his BRITs introduction for Roman Kemp was... Roman Kemp.

So, when he popped by the studio on the day of the 2019 BRITs, he ran through his draft gags.

Jack Whitehall tested his BRITs openers on Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

With Roman Kemp set to hit The O2's stage, Jack wanted to see how well the introduction would go, saying "The Capital FM DJ who's my favourite Roman.

"Other than numeral, sandals and data; it's Roman Kemp," continued the comedian, who's set to host the BRITs on Wednesday, 20 February.

Jack also trialled a few others - some that involved "bum prints" and Spandeau Ballet. There's only one way to find out which introduction he'll roast Roman with, however.

We're heading down to the BRITs, and you can join in on all of the action, too. Marvin Humes is gonna be catching up with the likes of Little Mix, Dua Lipa and Craig David on the red carpet, while Jimmy Hill is congratulating all of the winners.

