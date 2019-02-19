BRITs 2019: Who Will Be The Surprise Performers At This Year's Award Show?

Who will be the surprise guests at this year's BRIT awards? Picture: Getty Images

The 2019 BRITs has some huge performers this year and with some surprise guests confirmed, who will they be?

It's very almost time for the 2019 BRIT's and there are some huge names confirmed to perform on the night including Little Mix, the cast of The Greatest Showman and Pink, but it's those 'surprise' musical guests that've got us wondering who else will be taking to the stage.

Shawn Mendes Poses With Fans In London Sparking Rumours He's Attending The BRIT Awards

The full confirmed list of performances from the night is: The 1975, Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, Rag'n'Bone Man, and Sam Smith, George Ezra, H.E.R. and Jess Glynne, Hugh Jackman, Jorja Smith, Little Mix and Ms Banks and Pink.

Shawn Mendes

Shawn has touched down in the UK just days before the award show that's nominated him for International Male Solo Artist along with Drake and Travis Scott, leading fans to suspect that he may be popping along to Thursday's event.

Seeing as he was hella involved in this year's GRAMMY awards show, performing with Miley Cyrus for a Dolly Parton tribute and his hit 'In My Blood', is it so unlikely that the Canadian star will hit the famous stage?

Lizzo

Storming onto the 2019 music scene with her huge hit 'Juice', could Lizzo be taking to the Brits to bring some of that amazing stateside energy to get even more people onto her catchy AF tunes?

The singer has taken to her social media page to let her fans know she's in London, oh, and she's looking for a British bloke if anyone fancies taking her up on her offer? We're hoping this prediction comes through!

Halsey & YUNGBLUD

So, The New York 'Without Me' singer released a new track with 20-year-old Doncaster rocker (and rumoured bae) YUNGBLUD and the two recently took to the stage to perform '11 Minutes' (also with Blink 182's Travis Barker).

Ok, they were performing on literally the other side of the world in Australia, but you know how these celebs travel, and as they've been spending a whole lot of time here in YUNGBLUD's home country lately, could they be in the running as suprise guests?

Liam Payne

This time last year, Liam was walking the BRITS red carpet ahead of his iconic performance with Rita Ora for 'For You' and this year, the same tune is nominated for British Video alongside the likes of Dua Lipa's IDGAF and One Kiss (you go gal) and Jax Jones's 'Breathe'.

Although he's not been announced as a performer, Liam's also had a huge hit with Jonas Blue and Lennon Stella, so we're wondering if they'd be surprise performers to really showcase the best that Britain has to offer?

Miley Cyrus

Miley has covered some serious ground lately, hitting the GRAMMY stage with Shawn Mendes and her godmother Dolly Parton, filling in for her man Liam Hemsworth at a film premier whilst he was unwell, all whilst posting all the amazing photos from her wedding to Instagram.

Her enormous hit with Mark Ronson 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' has taken the music world by storm, and she's already stopped by the UK for the single, so what's so say she won't be back for the BRIT's to bring some of that southern comfort?

A few more guesses is that Pink, who is already performing, could link up with Hugh Jackman and The Greatest Showman as she covered the iconic show tune 'A Million Dreams' and seeing as the Spice Girls, AKA the epitome of British music are reuniting for a tour, could they possibly, in our wildest dreams, drop by?

