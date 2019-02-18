Shawn Mendes Poses With Fans In London Sparking Rumours He's Attending The BRIT Awards

18 February 2019, 15:54 | Updated: 18 February 2019, 16:41

Shawn Mendes arrives in London - sparking rumours he's attending the BRITs
Shawn Mendes arrives in London - sparking rumours he's attending the BRITs. Picture: Twitter

We can't get enough of Shawn Mendes ATM - especially after those saucy Calvin Klein pics!

Shawn Mendes was spotted arriving in London earlier today, as he stopped to take some sweet snaps with fans.

With the BRITs taking place in just a matter of days, there’s now speculation that the ‘Stitches’ star will be attending the event at London’s O2 Arena on Wednesday.

Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Shoot Has Celebs Warning: 'Delete This Before My Girlfriend Sees'

Fans flock to get pictures with the 'Treat You Better' singer
Fans flock to get pictures with the 'Treat You Better' singer. Picture: Instagram


Shawn, 20, is in the running for International Male Solo Artist.
He’s going up against Drake, Eminem, Kamasi Washington and Travis Scott for the award.

Shawn's arrival in London has sparked rumours he'll be attending the BRITs on Wednesday
Shawn's arrival in London has sparked rumours he'll be attending the BRITs on Wednesday. Picture: Twitter


2019 marks the first year the ‘In My Blood’ singer has been nominated for a BRIT.
Having recently missed out on two Grammys, Shawn will no doubt relish some appreciation from across the pond.


Taking to Twitter, @fairydustalice shared a video of her and the pop star, along with the caption: “Shawn has the best laugh I’ve ever heard can’t fight me on this.”


While @holywhitesidesx said: “There was so much I wanted to say @shawnmendes.. like how proud I am of you. I love you forever.”
> Download Our App For All The Latest Shawn Mendes News.

Latest Shawn Mendes News

See more Latest Shawn Mendes News

Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein shoot left fans and celebrities hot and bothered

Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Shoot Has Celebs Warning: 'Delete This Before My Girlfriend Sees'
Fans are questioning if Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are dating

Are Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Dating? In My Blood Hitmaker Hints At Romance As He Reveals Nickname For 'Havana' Singer
Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes performed this stunning duet.

WATCH: Miley Cyrus & Shawn Mendes Perform Stunning ‘In My Blood’ Duet At The GRAMMYs 2019
Shawn Mendes and Miley Cyrus working on Dolly Parton tribute performance

WATCH: Miley Cyrus & Shawn Mendes Rehearse For Their Dolly Parton Duet
Miley Cyrus fuels Shawn Mendes collaboration rumours.

Miley Cyrus Has Been Spotted In The Same Studio As Shawn Mendes Fuelling Collaboration Rumours

Miley Cyrus

More News

See more More News

Jade Thirlwall has revealed Little Mix would like to collab with 5SOS.

WATCH: Jade Thirlwall Reveals That Little Mix Would Love To Collab With 5 Seconds Of Summer

Little Mix

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin have been together since summer 2018

Dylan Sprouse And Barbara Palvin Relationship Timeline: When They Met And What They’ve Said About Their Romance

News

Ariana never leaves the house without her winged eyeliner.

Ariana Grande Fans Are Livid She ‘Leaves Her Eye Make-Up On For Bed’

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande congratulated her brother on 20 months of sobriety

Ariana Grande Shares Emotional Message To Brother Frankie Congratulating 20 Months Of Sobriety

Ariana Grande

Megan Barton-Hanson was stopped from going into Primark

Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson Denied Entry Into Primark By Security

TV & Film