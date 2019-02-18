Shawn Mendes Poses With Fans In London Sparking Rumours He's Attending The BRIT Awards

Shawn Mendes arrives in London - sparking rumours he's attending the BRITs. Picture: Twitter

We can't get enough of Shawn Mendes ATM - especially after those saucy Calvin Klein pics!

Shawn Mendes was spotted arriving in London earlier today, as he stopped to take some sweet snaps with fans.

With the BRITs taking place in just a matter of days, there’s now speculation that the ‘Stitches’ star will be attending the event at London’s O2 Arena on Wednesday.

Fans flock to get pictures with the 'Treat You Better' singer. Picture: Instagram



Shawn, 20, is in the running for International Male Solo Artist.

He’s going up against Drake, Eminem, Kamasi Washington and Travis Scott for the award.

Shawn's arrival in London has sparked rumours he'll be attending the BRITs on Wednesday. Picture: Twitter



2019 marks the first year the ‘In My Blood’ singer has been nominated for a BRIT.

Having recently missed out on two Grammys, Shawn will no doubt relish some appreciation from across the pond.

Shawn has the best laugh I’ve ever heard can’t fight me on this pic.twitter.com/UszhWIEirt — alice 🧚🏻‍♀️ (@fairydustalice) February 18, 2019



Taking to Twitter, @fairydustalice shared a video of her and the pop star, along with the caption: “Shawn has the best laugh I’ve ever heard can’t fight me on this.”

There was so much I wanted to say @ShawnMendes.. like how proud I am of you. I love you forever❤️ pic.twitter.com/kwpXSD7TSp — mads (@holywhitesidesx) February 18, 2019



While @holywhitesidesx said: “There was so much I wanted to say @shawnmendes.. like how proud I am of you. I love you forever.”

