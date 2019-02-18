Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Shoot Has Celebs Leaving Thirsty Comments On Instagram: 'Delete This Before My Girlfriend Sees'

18 February 2019, 11:13

Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein shoot left fans and celebrities hot and bothered
Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein shoot left fans and celebrities hot and bothered. Picture: Getty

Shawn Mendes posted a very saucy picture from his Calvin Klein campaign on Instagram, and it wasn’t just his fans who were left hot under the collar.

Shawn Mendes showed off his rippling six pack over the weekend as he shared a sneak-peek at his saucy Calvin Klein campaign.

The 'Treat You Better' hitmaker took to Instagram to flaunt some photos from the steamy shoot with his 41 million followers.

Are Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Dating? 'In My Blood' Hitmaker Hints At Romance As He Reveals Nickname For 'Havana' Singer.

Posing in just a pair of white boxers, Shawn smouldered for the camera as he leaned casually on a kitchen worktop in one sexy snap.

View this post on Instagram

@CalvinKlein #MyCalvins. Campaign coming this week.

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on

In the other shot the 20-year-old hunk sat back in an armchair, letting his six pack do all the talking as he stared steely into the camera.

The photos certainly sent fans into a frenzy, but his fellow A-listers were equally flustered.

Singer Charlie Puth commented: “Haha! Oooh s**t!”

Even R&B icon Jennifer Lopez was impressed, writing: “Killin’ it” alongside a series of flame emojis.

Ru Paul’s Drag Race star Courtney Act also joked: “I was just found dead.”

And Olympian Tom Daley was left hot under the collar as he responded: “Damn,” with a heart-eyes emoji.

Meanwhile, rapper Hoodie Allen told Shawn to take the snap down: “Delete this before my gf sees this.”

Shawn's Calvin Klein campaign launches later this week, so keep your eyes peeled for more raunchy pics.

