Shawn Mendes Hints At Sabrina Carpenter And Camila Cabello 'Love Triangle' At The VMAs

12 September 2024, 14:51

Shawn Mendes appeared to reference his love triangle with Sabrina Carpenter and Camila Cabello
Shawn Mendes appeared to reference his love triangle with Sabrina Carpenter and Camila Cabello. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Shawn Mendes posted a cryptic comment before performing at the MTV VMAs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shawn Mendes performed at the VMAs on Wednesday night alongside the likes of Katy Perry, Chappell Roan, Lisa and Eminem, and before the show he teased his performance on Instagram.

Playing his guitar outside of a church, Shawn wrote: “Pulling up to my own funeral.”

The cryptic message comes amid rumours he and exes Sabrina Carpenter and Camila Cabello were involved in some form of love triangle after a few of Sabrina’s songs on ‘Short n’ Sweet’ appeared to hint at their relationship and how he got back together with Camila once they split.

In Sabrina’s music video for ‘Taste’, thought to be about Shawn reuniting with ex Camila, it ends with her and her love rival, portrayed by Jenna Ortega, at the funeral of the man they both loved.

Shawn Mendes at the 2024 MTV VMAs
Shawn Mendes at the 2024 MTV VMAs. Picture: Getty

Ironically, Camila gave an interview at the event with Billboard where she said: “I’m in my ‘GODSPEED’ era, and that song is very much about letting go of everything that does not serve you. So I kind of am having a funeral today for just everything that is negative…”

On X, formerly Twitter, fans were quick to link Shawn’s cryptic quote to his ex-girlfriend Camila and Sabrina, who also both performed at the event, with one writing: “So both Shawn and Camila attending their own funeral.. I see… well I kinda like it.”

A second said: “Shawn mendes captioning his ig pics as ‘pulling up to my own funeral’ knowing he is going to the vmas where sabrina and camila are is actually so funny [sic].”

Another said alongside a video of Camila: “NOT SHAWN SAYING HE IS PULLING UP TO A FUNERAL AND THIS LOOK BEING A FUNERAL FIT?? FEELS PLANNED TO ME IN THE BEST WAY.”

Camila Cabello joked her VMAs performance was her 'funeral'
Camila Cabello joked her VMAs performance was her 'funeral'. Picture: Getty
Sabrina Carpenter's 2024 VMAs performance
Sabrina Carpenter's 2024 VMAs performance. Picture: Getty

“‘Pulling up to my own funeral’, he knows,” wrote a third.

“Camila saying she's dressed for a funeral because she's letting all the b*****t die… Shawn saying he's going to his own funeral,” wrote someone else.

To fuel the flames, Sabrina sang ‘Taste’ at the VMAs which fans think was inspired by her alleged love triangle with Shawn and Camila.

Meanwhile, Shawn sang new single ‘Nobody Knows’ and Camila performed ‘Godspeed’ and ‘June Gloom’.

