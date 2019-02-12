Miley Cyrus Stood In For Hospitalised Liam Hemsworth At A Premier & Made Some NSFW Comments

Miley Cyrus represents her husband at premier for 'Isn't It Romantic'. Picture: Getty Images

Whilst on wifey duties standing in for hospitalised Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus made some seriously cheeky comments about him...

Miley Cyrus is proving she's total wifey goals by turning up in husband Liam Hemsworth's place at the premier for Isn't It Romantic whilst he's in hospital and made some pretty NSFW comments about her man in his absence.

WATCH: Miley Cyrus & Shawn Mendes Perform Stunning ‘In My Blood’ Duet At The GRAMMYs 2019

Posting a snap posed by a promotional photo of Liam playing the saxophone on the red carpet, Miley wrote:

"Getting sick blows. But so do I. Get well soon babe. I love you. Play that sax you sexy f**k."

Miley Cyrus stuns in Valentino whilst representing Liam Hemsworth at premier of new movie. Picture: Getty Images

Liam, who stars in the new Valentine's Day flick alongside Rebel Wilson and Priyanka Chopra, couldn't walk the red carpet as he's unwell and has even been hospitalised, but luckily he had Miley to rock the carpet in a bright red Valentino gown.

He wrote on Instagram: "Sorry I couldn’t make it to the @isntitromantic premier tonight guys. Been dealing with some pretty annoying health stuff the last couple days."

"Lucky I have the best girl in the world to represent for me! Thanks for the support babe!"

Aside from looking seriously amazing at the LA premier, Miley put the sexy comments aside for a moment to defend her Australian bae's no-show, asserting the importance for 'entertainers to put themselves before the project'.

She wrote: "So proud of my hunky hubby @liamhemsworth...He unfortunately wasn’t able to attend due to health reasons... but he is recovering and taking this time to rest / heal.

It’s hard for entertainers to put themselves before the project but this time it was crucial .... I am proud to represent him and his incredible work.

"He is the funniest person I know , and the world now gets to see the Liam I wake up to every day.... luckiest."

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Miley Cyrus News