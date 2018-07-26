Sean Paul's Live Show Is Coming To Manchester - Get Your Tickets Here

The legend Sean Paul is set to perform a huge live show in Manchester this summer & YOU can be there!

Sean Paul is undoubtedly a music legend. From recent hits like 'Mad Love' and 'Cheap Thrills', to classics like 'Temperature' and 'Like Glue', the Jamaican superstar is not an artist you can afford to miss live!

So get involved sharpish because tickets for Sean Paul's Manchester live show are sure to sell out fast. Tickets for the show on Tuesday 21st August at Manchster's Victoria Warehouse go on sale on Friday 27th July 2018 at 9am and you can grab yours below.

A post shared by SEAN PAUL (@duttypaul) onJul 6, 2018 at 9:41am PDT

Sean Paul never fails to get the party started at his live shows and his iconic songs are the perfect soundtrack to any night out, so hearing them all on one night, performed live by them man himself is the stuff of dreams!

Sean Paul UK Live Dates 2018

Tuesday 21st August 2018 - Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

