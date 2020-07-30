Craig David’s 2021 ‘Hold That Thought’ UK Arena Tour: Rescheduled Dates, Tickets Info & Latest News

30 July 2020, 10:03 | Updated: 30 July 2020, 10:06

Craig David is heading out on a UK Arena Tour.
Craig David is heading out on a UK Arena Tour. Picture: Craig David

Craig David will be bringing his ‘Hold That Thought’ UK arena tour to Manchester, London, Cardiff and more.

Craig David is heading out on his UK arena tour in 2021.

The tour was originally scheduled to kick off in April 2020, however, changes had to be made due to coronavirus.

WATCH: Craig David Chats About Performing In The Love Island Villa

The gigs will coincide with the 20th anniversary of Craig's breakthrough debut album 'Born to Do It'.

The iconic record, which features certified bops such as ‘7 Day’s and ‘Fill Me in’ became the fast-selling debut album ever by a British male solo act and sold 7.5million copies worldwide.

Since then, he has gone on to release a further five studio albums, racked up a string of BRITs nominations and cemented himself as one of the best live performers in the business.

Craig said: “I can’t wait to bring my live band and TS5 shows together for this special Arena Tour and given that it’s 20 years since the release of ‘Born to Do It’, there will be some special surprises in there. It’s time to party!”

The superstar singer/DJ/rapper/producer will now kick off the ‘Hold That Thought’ tour in Manchester on Saturday 10th April at Manchester Arena.

APRIL 2021

Saturday 10th Manchester Arena

Sunday 11th Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Wednesday 14th Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Saturday 17th Leeds First Direct Arena

Sunday 18th Utilita Arena Birmingham

Tuesday 20th Bournemouth International Centre

Wednesday 21st Brighton Centre

Friday 23rd Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Saturday 24th London The O2

Sunday 25th London The O2

New Added Dates

9th April – Hull Bonus Arena

13th April – Plymouth Pavillions

16th April – Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Tickets are on sale right now!

Download Our App For All The Latest Music News

Latest Craig David News

See more Latest Craig David News

Craig David performed in the Love Island villa

WATCH: Craig David Chats About Performing In The Love Island Villa
'7 Days' singer Craig David is a nominee at the 2019 BRIT Awards

What Is Craig David's Net Worth, Who's The '7 Days' Singer's Girlfriend And What Are His Top Songs?
Craig David Big Narstie Ibiza Asset

WATCH: Craig David Has The Greatest Story Involving Big Narstie And A Swimming Pool...
Craig David & Yungen

WATCH: Craig David & Yungen Team Up On New Song 'Intimate'

Craig David Vick Hope Summertime Ball 2018

WATCH: Craig David And Vick Hope Get Their Spanish Flirt On At The #CapitalSTB

More News

Gigi Hadid's dad shared a sweet family photo

Gigi Hadid’s Dad Shares Family Photos With Dua Lipa And Anwar As Model Prepares To Welcome Her First Baby

News

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello unveiled their romance in the summer of 2019

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline: Are Shawn And Camila Still Together?

Shawn Mendes

The Kissing Booth fans praised Joey King for singing along to One Direction

The Kissing Booth’s Joey King Shows Love For One Direction In Hilarious Singing Video

News

Little Mix have announced a special, one-off show

Little Mix Announce One-Off Concert After Cancelling 2020 Tour

News

Madelaine Petsch defended Vanessa Morgan on Instagram

Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch Slams ‘Disgusting’ Comments About Pregnant Co-Star Vanessa Morgan’s Split From Husband

News