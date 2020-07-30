Craig David’s 2021 ‘Hold That Thought’ UK Arena Tour: Rescheduled Dates, Tickets Info & Latest News

Craig David is heading out on a UK Arena Tour. Picture: Craig David

Craig David will be bringing his ‘Hold That Thought’ UK arena tour to Manchester, London, Cardiff and more.

Craig David is heading out on his UK arena tour in 2021.

The tour was originally scheduled to kick off in April 2020, however, changes had to be made due to coronavirus.

The gigs will coincide with the 20th anniversary of Craig's breakthrough debut album 'Born to Do It'.

The iconic record, which features certified bops such as ‘7 Day’s and ‘Fill Me in’ became the fast-selling debut album ever by a British male solo act and sold 7.5million copies worldwide.

Since then, he has gone on to release a further five studio albums, racked up a string of BRITs nominations and cemented himself as one of the best live performers in the business.

Craig said: “I can’t wait to bring my live band and TS5 shows together for this special Arena Tour and given that it’s 20 years since the release of ‘Born to Do It’, there will be some special surprises in there. It’s time to party!”

The superstar singer/DJ/rapper/producer will now kick off the ‘Hold That Thought’ tour in Manchester on Saturday 10th April at Manchester Arena.

UK Arena tour re-scheduled 🇬🇧 Very happy to announce the re-scheduled dates for my Hold That Thought UK Arena Tour 🙌🏾🎶 Can't wait to see you all in April 2021 for which all tickets remain valid. Please stay safe and look after each other ❤ #HoldThatThought pic.twitter.com/60XGcixv5P — Craig David (@CraigDavid) March 19, 2020

APRIL 2021

Saturday 10th Manchester Arena

Sunday 11th Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Wednesday 14th Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Saturday 17th Leeds First Direct Arena

Sunday 18th Utilita Arena Birmingham

Tuesday 20th Bournemouth International Centre

Wednesday 21st Brighton Centre

Friday 23rd Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Saturday 24th London The O2

Sunday 25th London The O2

New Added Dates

9th April – Hull Bonus Arena

13th April – Plymouth Pavillions

16th April – Birmingham Resorts World Arena

