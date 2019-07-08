Exclusive

WATCH: Craig David Chats About Performing In The Love Island Villa

After he performed his very own TS5 party in the Love Island villa, Craig David shared all of the details about his experience.

Craig David recently brought his TS5 set to Love Island, performing his hits like '7 Days' and 'Ain't Giving Up' for the Islanders.

The singer-songwriter caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp the day after his set to chat about his time in the villa.

Craig David was in the villa for a Love Island pool party. Picture: ITV2

"I had to keep it undercover for a long time," said Craig, chatting about how he was approached to perform in the villa, after the likes of Tom Zanetti did it previously.

The 'Walking Away' popstar also spoke about rumours that Curtis and Amy were going to get back together, after they were spotted holding hands, saying "If you read deeply into the lyrics of 'When You Know What Love Is', I think that will say everything that's going on."

Craig David later denied any rumours that he'd be entering the Love Island villa as a contestant, saying that he was happy just being the "music man".