Love Island Fix Claims After Amy Hart & Curtis Pritchard Spotted Holding Hands During Craig David DJ Set

Amy Hart and Curtis Pritchard spotted 'holding hands'. Picture: ITV2/ Love Island

Love Island's viewers spotted something pretty suspicious on Sunday's episode when exes Amy Hart and Curtis Pritchard were spotted holding hands.

Viewers think they've spotted a major hole in the Love Island story line after Amy Hart and Curtis Pritchard can be seen holding hands during Sunday night's episode when the one and only Craig David surprised the islanders with a DJ set.

> Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

Despite the fact the pair are going through a pretty bitter break-up from their 'half relationship', eagle eyed viewers saw the pair holding hands as they approached Craig's DJ set, leaving many branding the show a 'fix'.

One user tweeted: "Quick question: Can someone please tell me why Amy and Curtis are holding hands dancing to Craig David after all that’s happened earlier on in the episode/week? Are we missing something here Mr Producer(s)" whilst another asked "When tf did that film this episode? Amy and Curtis holding hands running down to see Craig David perform?"

Quick question: Can someone please tell me why Amy and Curtis are holding hands dancing to Craig David after all that’s happened earlier on in the episode/week? Are we missing something here Mr Producer(s)? 👀🤔 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/P6AAboQmY7 — Ross Baxter (@RossJBaxter) July 7, 2019

When tf did that film this episode? Amy and Curtis holding hands running down to see Craig David perform? 🥴 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/YbS06ly3cL — Rel🇯🇲 (@xxrsbxx) July 7, 2019

The fishy scene comes days after it emerged that Amy had been 'whisked' out of the villa by producers after becoming extremely emotional following her split from Curtis to receive psychological support.

After calling things off with Amy, Curtis has officially caught the eye of Maura, who he taught how to Cha Cha as Amy tearfully watched on- but after hand holding gate, who knows who is into who at this point?!

Some fans are accusing the show of filming segments earlier and putting them on air later than they claim, and others are accusing producers of faking tension between couples for a storyline, but we need Amy and Curtis to spill the tea to us to know once and for all!

Me watching Amy and Curtis holding hands walking down the stairs? Am i the only one who saw this 🤔 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/xxt5eLf1tR — ElenLouise (@elenelenelen1) July 7, 2019

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the 'Love Island Podcast'.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After