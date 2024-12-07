Live

Every update from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024 with Barclaycard

7 December 2024, 16:20 | Updated: 7 December 2024, 16:36

Every update from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024 with Barclaycard
Every update from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024 with Barclaycard. Picture: Capital
Capital FM

By Capital FM

All the updates from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard - on stage and backstage - as and when they happen.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The wait for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024 with Barclaycard is officially over.

With incredible performances from the likes of Perrie, Ella Henderson and Tom Grennan, it's set to be one of our most iconic balls yet. Not only that but pop music legends Coldplay and Katy Perry are headlining on Saturday and Sunday.

Based on that lineup, you won't want to miss a single moment and we're here to keep you updated with every single Jingle Bell Ball moment as an when it happens. From unmatched live vocals to hilarious backstage moments, we're here to give you the full breakdown of 2024's Jingle Bell Ball.

On top of that, our presenters Jordan, Chris and Sian will be chatting to the Ballers for exclusive interviews.

Think of this page as your official VIP behind the scenes pass to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.

Clean Bandit meet up with Aimee Vivian backstage

Capital's own Aimee Vivian catches up with JBB royalty Clean Bandit backstage. Head on over to Global Player to catch all of our interviews as soon as they drop.

Sam Prance

Tom Grennan sleighs on the JBB red carpet

Tom Grennan kicks off 2024's Jingle Bell Ball with a red carpet look that everyone will want to copy this holiday season.

Sam Prance

Check out all of the #CapitalJBB interviews, backstage moments and performances on Global Player!

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

I'm A Celebrity 2024 campmates will start dwindling in numbers now the vote off begins

Who was voted out of I'm A Celebrity 2024?

TV & Film

Maura was the sixth campmate to be evicted from I'm A Celeb

Maura Higgins gives fresh Pete Wicks relationship update after leaving I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celeb's Tulisa explains medical reason for cosmetic procedures

I'm A Celeb's Tulisa explains medical reason for cosmetic procedures and surgery

TV & Film

Tulisa releases statement

Tulisa releases statement revealing "truth" behind I'm A Celeb departure

TV & Film

Maura Higgins delivers powerful message before leaving I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celeb's Maura Higgins shuts down body shamers with powerful message

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

TV & Film

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

TV & Film

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery quiz

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery interview

TV & Film

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Perez performances

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Pérez performances

TV & Film

Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch interview each other

The Driver Era's Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch interview each other

Agatha All Along cast reveal their dream musicals, nightmare performances, perfect fan edit songs and more

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits