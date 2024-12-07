Live

Every update from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024 with Barclaycard

By Capital FM

All the updates from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard - on stage and backstage - as and when they happen.

The wait for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024 with Barclaycard is officially over.

With incredible performances from the likes of Perrie, Ella Henderson and Tom Grennan, it's set to be one of our most iconic balls yet. Not only that but pop music legends Coldplay and Katy Perry are headlining on Saturday and Sunday.

Based on that lineup, you won't want to miss a single moment and we're here to keep you updated with every single Jingle Bell Ball moment as an when it happens. From unmatched live vocals to hilarious backstage moments, we're here to give you the full breakdown of 2024's Jingle Bell Ball.

On top of that, our presenters Jordan, Chris and Sian will be chatting to the Ballers for exclusive interviews.

Think of this page as your official VIP behind the scenes pass to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.

37m ago 16:28 Clean Bandit meet up with Aimee Vivian backstage Capital's own Aimee Vivian catches up with JBB royalty Clean Bandit backstage. Head on over to Global Player to catch all of our interviews as soon as they drop. Sam Prance 45m ago 16:20 Tom Grennan sleighs on the JBB red carpet Tom Grennan kicks off 2024's Jingle Bell Ball with a red carpet look that everyone will want to copy this holiday season. Sam Prance

