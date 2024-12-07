Every dazzling look from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024 red carpet

Tom Grennan and Perrie stun on the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

By Tiasha Debray

The fashion on the red carpet for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024 is a Christmas gift in itself.

The red carpet at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball was ho-ho-HOT! Our favourite performers have braved the cold to treat their fans to some SLEIGH outfits, and we thank them for it.

From Tom Grennan looking dangerously good in leather, Capital's Sian Welby's jaw-dropping blue number to Clean Bandit's cohesive fashion statement and Perrie's all-white moment.

As all of your favourite celebrities, from Sigala to Teddy Swims and so many more, we've documented some of the best fits of the day and if you want, you can take a peek backstage here!

Scroll down to catch them all!

Perrie looks like the angel on top of the Christmas tree in her sheer white number

Perrie stuns on the red carpet. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Tom Grennan is Jingle Bell rocking his black leather look

Tom Grennan was first to arrive to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Craig David makes cosy comfort fashionable as Capitals' surprise guest!

Craig David hits the red carpet as Capital's surprise guest. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Teddy Swims doodle-rific oversized set is as unique as he is

Teddy Swims unique fashion sense lit up the red carpet. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Special shout out to Teddy's accessories, from his glittering grills, bejeweled elmo necklace and of course his lollypop earring!

Teddy Swims accessory game was 10/10. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Sigala knows his worth dripping in gold

Sigala's gleaming on the red carpet. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Jack Patterson from Clean Bandit has won us over with his all-plaid number!

Clean Bandit sleigh on the red carpet. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark & Sian Welby never looked so good

Capital breakfast in the building. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

annnnnd one of just Sian because she's shining bright like a diamond!

Sian's sparkling up a storm on Capital's Jingle Ball red carpet. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Ella Henderson's ombre corset is the moment

Ella Henderson is rocking the head to toe black. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Will Manning arrived looking cool, calm and collected on the carpet

Will Manning arrived at the Jingle Bell Ball 2024. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Kem Cetinay's giving casual chic with his tie up vest

Kem Cetinay represents Capital at the Jingle Bell Ball 2024. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

