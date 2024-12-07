Every dazzling look from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024 red carpet

7 December 2024, 16:33 | Updated: 7 December 2024, 21:20

Tom Grennan and Perrie stun on the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet
Tom Grennan and Perrie stun on the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

By Tiasha Debray

The fashion on the red carpet for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024 is a Christmas gift in itself.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The red carpet at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball was ho-ho-HOT! Our favourite performers have braved the cold to treat their fans to some SLEIGH outfits, and we thank them for it.

From Tom Grennan looking dangerously good in leather, Capital's Sian Welby's jaw-dropping blue number to Clean Bandit's cohesive fashion statement and Perrie's all-white moment.

As all of your favourite celebrities, from Sigala to Teddy Swims and so many more, we've documented some of the best fits of the day and if you want, you can take a peek backstage here!

Scroll down to catch them all!

Perrie looks like the angel on top of the Christmas tree in her sheer white number

Perrie stuns on the red carpet
Perrie stuns on the red carpet. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Tom Grennan is Jingle Bell rocking his black leather look

Tom Grennan was first to arrive to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024
Tom Grennan was first to arrive to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Craig David makes cosy comfort fashionable as Capitals' surprise guest!

Craig David hits the red carpet as Capital's surprise guest
Craig David hits the red carpet as Capital's surprise guest. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Teddy Swims doodle-rific oversized set is as unique as he is

Teddy Swims unique fashion sense lit up the red carpet
Teddy Swims unique fashion sense lit up the red carpet. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Special shout out to Teddy's accessories, from his glittering grills, bejeweled elmo necklace and of course his lollypop earring!

Teddy Swims accessory game was 10/10
Teddy Swims accessory game was 10/10. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Sigala knows his worth dripping in gold

Sigala's gleaming on the red carpet
Sigala's gleaming on the red carpet. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Jack Patterson from Clean Bandit has won us over with his all-plaid number!

Clean Bandit sleigh on the red carpet
Clean Bandit sleigh on the red carpet. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark & Sian Welby never looked so good

Capital breakfast in the building
Capital breakfast in the building. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

annnnnd one of just Sian because she's shining bright like a diamond!

Sian's sparkling up a storm on Capital's Jingle Ball red carpet
Sian's sparkling up a storm on Capital's Jingle Ball red carpet. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Ella Henderson's ombre corset is the moment

Ella Henderson is rocking the head to toe black
Ella Henderson is rocking the head to toe black. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Will Manning arrived looking cool, calm and collected on the carpet

Will Manning arrived at the Jingle Bell Ball 2024
Will Manning arrived at the Jingle Bell Ball 2024. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Kem Cetinay's giving casual chic with his tie up vest

Kem Cetinay represents Capital at the Jingle Bell Ball 2024
Kem Cetinay represents Capital at the Jingle Bell Ball 2024. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Read more about Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball here:

Watch #CapitalJBB live and catch all the highlights on Global Player!

#CapitalJBB Latest

See more #CapitalJBB Latest

All the backstage gems at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024

Your AAA pass to the best backstage moments at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024

News

Sian Welby dazzles on Capital's Jingle Bell Ball red carpet

Sian Welby dazzles on Capital's Jingle Bell Ball red carpet

News

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard set times revealed

Set times for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024

News

The full setlist for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024

The full setlist for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024

News

Every update from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024 with Barclaycard

Every live update from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024 with Barclaycard

News

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is back for 2024

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball returns for 2024 – dates, venue and all the info

Hot On Capital

Barry Keoghan releases statement

Barry Keoghan issues furious statement amid Sabrina Carpenter split reports

News

Is the Capital Jingle Bell Ball on TV?

Is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard on TV? How and when to watch on ITV

News

How to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024

Where to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024 live stream

TV & Film

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

I'm A Celebrity 2024 campmates will start dwindling in numbers now the vote off begins

Who was voted out of I'm A Celebrity 2024?

TV & Film

Wicked auditions: Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's audition tapes go viral

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's Wicked audition tapes are going viral

TV & Film

Why are the Munchkins not small in Wicked? How Ethan Slater inspired their new look

Why are the Munchkins different in Wicked? How Ethan Slater inspired their new look

TV & Film

Maura was the sixth campmate to be evicted from I'm A Celeb

Maura Higgins gives fresh Pete Wicks relationship update after leaving I'm A Celeb

News

I'm A Celeb's Tulisa explains medical reason for cosmetic procedures

I'm A Celeb's Tulisa explains medical reason for cosmetic procedures and surgery

TV & Film

Tulisa releases statement

Tulisa releases statement revealing "truth" behind I'm A Celeb departure

TV & Film

Maura Higgins delivers powerful message before leaving I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celeb's Maura Higgins shuts down body shamers with powerful message

TV & Film

Molly-Mae's documentary is set to release on Prime Video

Molly-Mae's documentary – Release date, what it's about and all the details revealed

TV & Film

Oti Mabuse and Marius Lepure met in 2012 in Germany

Who is Oti Mabuse's husband Marius Lepure? From age & children to how they met

News

Here's when and where UK and international fans can buy Taylor Swift's Eras Tour book

Where to buy Taylor Swift Eras Tour Book for UK and international fans

News

Love Island All Stars 2025 rumoured lineup

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup - The rumoured cast revealed

Love Island

Love Island's Luca Bish rumoured for All Stars 2025 after Celebrity Masterchef cancelation

Love Island's Luca Bish rumoured for All Stars after Masterchef cancelation

Love Island

Danny Jones expressed regret over how he dealt with wife's post-partum struggle

Danny Jones reveals heartbreaking struggle with wife Georgia Horsley’s postnatal depression

News

Wicked's Ariana Grande calls out "dangerous" criticism of her body and appearance

Wicked's Ariana Grande calls out "dangerous" criticism of her body and appearance

News

Danny Jones' has opened up about estranged father on I'm A Celeb

Who is Danny Jones' father Alan Jones? McFly star opens up about distant dad

News