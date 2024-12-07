Every dazzling look from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024 red carpet
7 December 2024, 16:33 | Updated: 7 December 2024, 21:20
The fashion on the red carpet for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024 is a Christmas gift in itself.
The red carpet at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball was ho-ho-HOT! Our favourite performers have braved the cold to treat their fans to some SLEIGH outfits, and we thank them for it.
From Tom Grennan looking dangerously good in leather, Capital's Sian Welby's jaw-dropping blue number to Clean Bandit's cohesive fashion statement and Perrie's all-white moment.
As all of your favourite celebrities, from Sigala to Teddy Swims and so many more, we've documented some of the best fits of the day and if you want, you can take a peek backstage here!
Scroll down to catch them all!
Perrie looks like the angel on top of the Christmas tree in her sheer white number
Tom Grennan is Jingle Bell rocking his black leather look
Craig David makes cosy comfort fashionable as Capitals' surprise guest!
Teddy Swims doodle-rific oversized set is as unique as he is
Special shout out to Teddy's accessories, from his glittering grills, bejeweled elmo necklace and of course his lollypop earring!
Sigala knows his worth dripping in gold
Jack Patterson from Clean Bandit has won us over with his all-plaid number!
Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark & Sian Welby never looked so good
annnnnd one of just Sian because she's shining bright like a diamond!
Ella Henderson's ombre corset is the moment
Will Manning arrived looking cool, calm and collected on the carpet
Kem Cetinay's giving casual chic with his tie up vest