7 December 2024, 18:46 | Updated: 7 December 2024, 20:54

Sian Welby dazzles on Capital's Jingle Bell Ball red carpet. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

By Abbie Reynolds

Capital's Sian Welby is a vision in blue at the Jingle Bell Bell 2024.

Mother is truly mothering tonight! Capital's Sian Welby is at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball hosting alongside her Breakfast team, Jordan North and Chris Stark.

The mum-of-one was sure to catch up with Ballers like Tom Grennan and Ella Henderson before heading onstage to host the main event.

She then took to the #CapitalJBB red carpet to wow us with her stunning Christmas fit.

Sian Welby at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Sian Welby at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Styled by Tatiana De Normann, Sian graced the red carpet in a dazzling custom blue, deep plunge, sequin Coco Boo Loves playsuit. She paired the playsuit with some adorable silver heels from Terry De Havilland.

Of course Sian's Christmas look wouldn't be complete without adorning herself in gorgeous jewellery. The blonde beauty wore Heavenly London pieces as well as a few custom items.

We've found some dupes if you want to look as good as Sian does this holiday season!

To recreate the look, here's a gorgeous blue sequin playsuit from the Pink Boutique retailing at £42.99. Or there's a darling sparkly bodysuit from H&M (£19.99) that you could pair with bottoms to make it your own festive look.

Sian Welby, Jordan North and Chris Stark
Sian Welby, Jordan North and Chris Stark. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

And if your looking for the perfect silver heels, look no further as Next have the perfect pair retailing at £46.

We can't forget to mention how handsome the boys look, with Jordan in a two-piece burgundy suit and Chris rocking all the zips. Commenting under our Instagram of the team, Chris commented: "Don't take the zip..."

Sian Welby at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024
Sian Welby at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

On Saturday at The O2, London hit-makers like Teddy Swims, Sigala and Clean Bandit are bringing all the vibes at the UK's biggest Christmas party.

Jordan, Chris and Sian are the show's main hosts, introducing all of the evenings spectacular acts.

