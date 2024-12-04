How to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024

How to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024. Picture: Global

By Kathryn Knight

Here's how to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard 2024 for those who missed out on tickets.

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard returns this weekend on Saturday 7th & Sunday 8th December.

Tickets are sold out, but fans can still watch the UK's biggest Christmas party – including performances from Coldplay, Katy Perry, Becky Hill, Teddy Swims, Perrie, Tom Grennan and more live, for free, on Global Player the official Capital app.

How to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024

You can watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard live on Global Player, the official Capital app, this weekend.

Just make sure you've downloaded the app before the livestream starts at 6PM so you don't miss a thing!

Fans can also livestream the entire show live on TikTok – just head to @capitalofficial on TikTok for further details.

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard night one line-up. Picture: Global

How to listen to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024

From 9am on Saturday 7th & Sunday December 8th, Capital will broadcast live from The O2 across the UK, bringing fans all the action including exclusive artist interviews, all the backstage gossip and outstanding live sets from the Ball’s iconic stage.

9am-12pm, Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby

12pm-3pm, Jimmy Hill will be live backstage

3pm-6pm, Sonny Jay and Aimee Vivian will count down to the live show

6pm-11pm, Will Manning takes the reins with all the backstage action

Download Global Player from Google Play (Android)

Download Global Player from the App Store (iPhone and iPad)

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024 Sunday line-up. Picture: Global

How to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024 on TV

You'll be able to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard's best bits on ITV, ITV1 and ITVX and STV and STV Player on Sunday December 15th at 5.30pm.

Until then, anyone can get involved online at capitalfm.com and on social media. Follow @CapitalOfficial and #CapitalJBB on TikTok, Instagram, X and Facebook and keep it Capital for all the behind the scenes action and backstage gossip from Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.