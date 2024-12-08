Perrie wows with her first-ever 'Christmas Magic' performance at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

8 December 2024, 01:30

Perrie performed at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Perrie performed at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

By Tiasha Debray

Perrie performed 'Christmas Magic' for the first time in an arena at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

2024 has been the year of Perrie as she finally began releasing her solo music and fans have been nothing short of obsessed.

Her debut solo single 'Forget About Us' was followed by her second single 'Tears' which she performed live for the first time at Capital’s Summertime Ball in June 2024.

And now Perrie jumped out of her gorgeous red carpet look to own the stage at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball and she performed her Christmas track 'Christmas Magic' for the first time in an arena!

Perrie rocked a white corset dress and silver chains at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Perrie rocked a white corset dress and silver chains at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

After a successful career in Little Mix, all the girls have launched solo careers and Perrie’s is skyrocketing with her solo album set to be released in early 2025.

The 'Tears' singer's performance stunned the audience as she popped up in the crowds amongst her fans dressed in a white corset number adorned with silver chains.

Her first song of the night was her track 'Forget About Us' co-written by Ed Sheeran. Next up was her hit 'Tears', which was her second time performing the number at a Capital Ball. Perrie has revealed that the song "is about coming out of a bad situation and letting go of what has happened in the past.”

Perrie performed her track 'Christmas Magic'
Perrie performed her track 'Christmas Magic'. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Then came 'Christmas Magic', Perrie's Christmas track which she released in 2024. Earlier in the month on the 7th of December, Perrie performed 'Christmas Magic' in an intimate acoustic performance for fans.

However, Capital's Jingle Bell Ball was Perrie's first time performing the track publically in an arena. Alongside her incredible backup dancers rocking festive Santa hats - it's safe to say she was an absolute hit!

Perrie finished off her set with 'Go Your Way' which was dropped in the latter half of 2024 and she revealed it was inspired by a conversation she had with her fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain about their connection.

Overall, Perrie came with all the bells and whistles and sleighed the night away.

Read more about Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball here:

Watch #CapitalJBB live and catch all the highlights on Global Player!

#CapitalJBB Latest

See more #CapitalJBB Latest

Every iconic moment from Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2024

Every iconic moment from Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2024

The full setlist for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024

The full setlist for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024

News

Win a VIP JBB artist goody bag

Win A Jingle Bell Ball 2024 VIP Gift Bag!

News

Coldplay lit up The O2 with an unforgettable Jingle Bell Ball performance

Coldplay lit up The O2 with an unforgettable Jingle Bell Ball performance

News

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024

A-Z of every incredible performance at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024

News

All the backstage gems at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024

Your AAA pass to the best backstage moments at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024

News

Hot On Capital

How to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024

Where to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024 live stream

TV & Film

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Barry Keoghan releases statement

Barry Keoghan issues furious statement amid Sabrina Carpenter split reports

News

Is the Capital Jingle Bell Ball on TV?

Is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard on TV? How and when to watch on ITV

News

Sian Welby dazzles on Capital's Jingle Bell Ball red carpet

Sian Welby dazzles on Capital's Jingle Bell Ball red carpet

News

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard set times revealed

Set times for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024

News

Tom Grennan and Perrie stun on the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet

Every dazzling look from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024 red carpet

Every update from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024 with Barclaycard

Every update from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024 with Barclaycard

News

I'm A Celebrity 2024 campmates will start dwindling in numbers now the vote off begins

Who was voted out of I'm A Celebrity 2024?

TV & Film

Wicked auditions: Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's audition tapes go viral

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's Wicked audition tapes are going viral

TV & Film

Why are the Munchkins not small in Wicked? How Ethan Slater inspired their new look

Why are the Munchkins different in Wicked? How Ethan Slater inspired their new look

TV & Film

Maura was the sixth campmate to be evicted from I'm A Celeb

Maura Higgins gives fresh Pete Wicks relationship update after leaving I'm A Celeb

News

I'm A Celeb's Tulisa explains medical reason for cosmetic procedures

I'm A Celeb's Tulisa explains medical reason for cosmetic procedures and surgery

TV & Film

Tulisa releases statement

Tulisa releases statement revealing "truth" behind I'm A Celeb departure

TV & Film

Maura Higgins delivers powerful message before leaving I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celeb's Maura Higgins shuts down body shamers with powerful message

TV & Film

Molly-Mae's documentary is set to release on Prime Video

Molly-Mae's documentary – Release date, what it's about and all the details revealed

TV & Film

Oti Mabuse and Marius Lepure met in 2012 in Germany

Who is Oti Mabuse's husband Marius Lepure? From age & children to how they met

News

Here's when and where UK and international fans can buy Taylor Swift's Eras Tour book

Where to buy Taylor Swift Eras Tour Book for UK and international fans

News

Love Island All Stars 2025 rumoured lineup

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup - The rumoured cast revealed

Love Island