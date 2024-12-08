Perrie wows with her first-ever 'Christmas Magic' performance at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Perrie performed at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

By Tiasha Debray

Perrie performed 'Christmas Magic' for the first time in an arena at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

2024 has been the year of Perrie as she finally began releasing her solo music and fans have been nothing short of obsessed.

Her debut solo single 'Forget About Us' was followed by her second single 'Tears' which she performed live for the first time at Capital’s Summertime Ball in June 2024.

And now Perrie jumped out of her gorgeous red carpet look to own the stage at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball and she performed her Christmas track 'Christmas Magic' for the first time in an arena!

Perrie rocked a white corset dress and silver chains at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

After a successful career in Little Mix, all the girls have launched solo careers and Perrie’s is skyrocketing with her solo album set to be released in early 2025.

The 'Tears' singer's performance stunned the audience as she popped up in the crowds amongst her fans dressed in a white corset number adorned with silver chains.

Her first song of the night was her track 'Forget About Us' co-written by Ed Sheeran. Next up was her hit 'Tears', which was her second time performing the number at a Capital Ball. Perrie has revealed that the song "is about coming out of a bad situation and letting go of what has happened in the past.”

Perrie performed her track 'Christmas Magic'. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Then came 'Christmas Magic', Perrie's Christmas track which she released in 2024. Earlier in the month on the 7th of December, Perrie performed 'Christmas Magic' in an intimate acoustic performance for fans.

However, Capital's Jingle Bell Ball was Perrie's first time performing the track publically in an arena. Alongside her incredible backup dancers rocking festive Santa hats - it's safe to say she was an absolute hit!

Perrie finished off her set with 'Go Your Way' which was dropped in the latter half of 2024 and she revealed it was inspired by a conversation she had with her fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain about their connection.

Overall, Perrie came with all the bells and whistles and sleighed the night away.

Read more about Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball here: