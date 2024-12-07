Your AAA pass to the best backstage moments at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024

7 December 2024, 20:01 | Updated: 7 December 2024, 20:06

All the backstage gems at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024
All the backstage gems at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024. Picture: Global/Shutterstock
Capital FM

By Capital FM

We've got all the backstage moments at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024 that you won't want to miss!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024 has returned! On Saturday 7th December, we're being treated to a line-up like no other including the likes of Perrie, Tom Grennan and Coldplay taking to The O2 stage!

Whether you've headed to The O2 to experience the UK's biggest Christmas party live in the flesh or live-streamed the performances on Global Player, we've got you covered on all the backstage moments you don't want to miss.

Keep scrolling, as we're here behind-the-scenes at The O2 covering everything from all the star-studded run-ins and dressing-room glimpses to the best drinks and snacks our Ballers could ever dream of.

Aimee Vivian caught up with Clean Bandit backstage!

Aimee Vivian and Clean Bandit
Aimee Vivian and Clean Bandit . Picture: Global/Shutterstock

We've got Popchips backstage for all our snacking needs

Popchips backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Popchips backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Global

All of our Ballers are looking gorgeous thanks to Pixi Beauty

Pixi backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Pixi backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Global

Marks and Spencers have got us covered for our pre and post-show tipples!

M&S spirits backstage
M&S spirits backstage. Picture: Global
M&S backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
M&S backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Global

Here's a sneak peak at Capital's backstage radio studios

We've spoken to Ella Henderson, Tom Grennan and so many more in these very seats!

Capital's pop up radio studio
Capital's pop up radio studio. Picture: Global
Capital's second pop up radio studio
Capital's second pop up radio studio. Picture: Global

Ella Henderson is having a pre-show bite

Ella Henderson backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Ella Henderson backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Time for a spruce! Take a look at our backstage Boots glam station

Boots backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Boots backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Global

It wouldn't be Christmas without chocolate - thanks Tony's Chocolonely!

Tony's Chocolonely backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Tony's Chocolonely backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Global

Sonny Jay and Sigala are getting massages backstage

Sonny Jay and Sigala backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Sonny Jay and Sigala backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Kraken is keeping the buzz high backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Kraken backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Kraken backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Global

Our girl Perrie is catching up with the Capital presenters backstage

Perrie and Will Manning backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Perrie and Will Manning backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Read more Jingle Bell Ball news here:

Watch all the #CapitalJBB 2023 highlights on Global Player

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Barry Keoghan releases statement

Barry Keoghan issues furious statement amid Sabrina Carpenter split reports

Sian Welby dazzles on Capital's Jingle Bell Ball red carpet

Sian Welby dazzles on Capital's Jingle Bell Ball red carpet

The full setlist for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024

The full setlist for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024

Live
Every update from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024 with Barclaycard

Every update from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024 with Barclaycard

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

I'm A Celebrity 2024 campmates will start dwindling in numbers now the vote off begins

Who was voted out of I'm A Celebrity 2024?

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

TV & Film

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

TV & Film

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery quiz

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery interview

TV & Film

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Perez performances

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Pérez performances

TV & Film

Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch interview each other

The Driver Era's Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch interview each other

Agatha All Along cast reveal their dream musicals, nightmare performances, perfect fan edit songs and more

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits