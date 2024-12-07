Coldplay lit up The O2 with an unforgettable Jingle Bell Ball performance

Coldplay lit up The O2 with an unforgettable Jingle Bell Ball performance. Picture: David Fisher/Shutterstock for Global

By Abbie Reynolds

Coldplay closed night one of Capital Jingle Bell Ball with an epic set.

While our heart breaks having to say goodbye to night one of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024 with Barclaycard, it was all made a little easier by having the iconic and uber-talented Coldplay close out the show.

The band, consisting of Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion, lit up the O2 performing their hits like 'Higher Power,' 'A Sky Full Of Stars' and so many more, which you can now watch back on Global Player.

Coldplay performing on stage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024. Picture: David Fisher/Shutterstock for Global

With all 16,000 audience members' Barclaycard wrist bands lit up during the set, every corner of The O2 was glistening with festive feels.

Chris delivered flawless vocals as he belted out the lyrics to the classics including 'Paradise' and 'Viva La Vida' as well as their brand new song 'We Pray'.

At the end of 'We Pray' Chris even hopped on the keys for a flawless piano rendition of the song. The song, featuring Coldplay, Elyanna, Tini, Little Simz and Burna Boy, dropped in 2024 along with their 10th studio album 'Moon Music'.

Coldplay performing on stage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024. Picture: David Fisher/Shutterstock for Global

We're enjoying every moment of Coldplay, especially after Chris announced earlier this year that they would be only releasing two more albums. Speaking to Zane Lowe, Chris said (via People): "We are only going to do 12 proper albums and that’s real...Yeah, I promise."

He went on: "Because less is more and, for some of our critics, even less would be even more! It’s really important that we have that limit."

And with a sold out tour in 2025, it makes it extra special to have our Coldplay fix before Christmas this year. In true #CapitalJBB fashion, their set ended with star-shaped confetti showering the audience.

And if, like us, you want to relive every moment, you can do on Global Player now.

