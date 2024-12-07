Set times for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard set times revealed. Picture: Capital FM

By Capital FM

What time does Capital's Jingle Bell Ball start and when does it finish? Here's all the set times.

*Mariah Carey voice* It's tiiiiiiiiiiiiime! Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is BACK with an incredible line-up, and we're ready to kick off your festive season with the UK's biggest Christmas party!

The star-studded 2024 line-up features some of the biggest names in music, including Coldplay, Katy Perry, Perrie, Teddy Swims, Tom Grennan and so! many! more!

But what time does it start, what time does it finish and, most importantly, what time are each of the artists on stage?

You can watch Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball live (for free!) on Global Player, the official Capital app, when it all kicks off at 6PM. All you've gotta do is download the app before the livestream starts so you don't miss a thing!

Scroll down to find out all the timings for each artist for Saturday December 7th's show.

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball lineup for Saturday December 7th. Picture: Capital FM

What time does Capital's Jingle Bell Ball start?

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is scheduled to start at 6PM GMT with the first artist taking to the stage to kick off the party.

What time does Capital's Jingle Bell Ball finish?

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is scheduled to wrap up at approximately 10PM GMT. We will update this article with the exact timings as soon as they happen.

Tom Grennan is set to take the stage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard. Picture: Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock for Global

What are the set times for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard?

Below are the set times of all the artists for Saturday 7th December based on the official Global Player livestream.

If you're watching along at home, we will update the set time list as soon as the next artist takes to the stage.

Tom Grennan - 18:35

Clean Bandit - 19:10

Ella Henderson - 19:40

Sigala - 20:20

Special Guest - 20:50

Teddy Swims - 21:20

Perrie - 21:40

