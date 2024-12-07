Set times for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024

7 December 2024, 17:20 | Updated: 7 December 2024, 21:40

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard set times revealed
Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard set times revealed. Picture: Capital FM
Capital FM

By Capital FM

What time does Capital's Jingle Bell Ball start and when does it finish? Here's all the set times.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

*Mariah Carey voice* It's tiiiiiiiiiiiiime! Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is BACK with an incredible line-up, and we're ready to kick off your festive season with the UK's biggest Christmas party!

The star-studded 2024 line-up features some of the biggest names in music, including Coldplay, Katy Perry, Perrie, Teddy Swims, Tom Grennan and so! many! more!

But what time does it start, what time does it finish and, most importantly, what time are each of the artists on stage?

You can watch Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball live (for free!) on Global Player, the official Capital app, when it all kicks off at 6PM. All you've gotta do is download the app before the livestream starts so you don't miss a thing!

Scroll down to find out all the timings for each artist for Saturday December 7th's show.

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball lineup for Saturday December 7th
Capital's Jingle Bell Ball lineup for Saturday December 7th. Picture: Capital FM

What time does Capital's Jingle Bell Ball start?

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is scheduled to start at 6PM GMT with the first artist taking to the stage to kick off the party.

What time does Capital's Jingle Bell Ball finish?

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is scheduled to wrap up at approximately 10PM GMT. We will update this article with the exact timings as soon as they happen.

Tom Grennan is set to take the stage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard
Tom Grennan is set to take the stage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard. Picture: Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock for Global

What are the set times for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard?

Below are the set times of all the artists for Saturday 7th December based on the official Global Player livestream.

If you're watching along at home, we will update the set time list as soon as the next artist takes to the stage.

  • Tom Grennan - 18:35
  • Clean Bandit - 19:10
  • Ella Henderson - 19:40
  • Sigala - 20:20
  • Special Guest - 20:50
  • Teddy Swims - 21:20
  • Perrie - 21:40

Read more about Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball here:

Watch #CapitalJBB live and catch all the highlights on Global Player!

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Is the Capital Jingle Bell Ball on TV?

Is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard on TV? How and when to watch on ITV

All the backstage gems at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024

Your AAA pass to the best backstage moments at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024

Sian Welby dazzles on Capital's Jingle Bell Ball red carpet

Sian Welby dazzles on Capital's Jingle Bell Ball red carpet

The full setlist for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024

The full setlist for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024

Every update from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024 with Barclaycard

Every live update from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024 with Barclaycard

Hot On Capital

Barry Keoghan releases statement

Barry Keoghan issues furious statement amid Sabrina Carpenter split reports

How to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024

Where to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024 live stream

TV & Film

Tom Grennan and Perrie stun on the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet

Every dazzling look from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024 red carpet

Events

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

I'm A Celebrity 2024 campmates will start dwindling in numbers now the vote off begins

Who was voted out of I'm A Celebrity 2024?

TV & Film

Wicked auditions: Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's audition tapes go viral

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's Wicked audition tapes are going viral

TV & Film

Why are the Munchkins not small in Wicked? How Ethan Slater inspired their new look

Why are the Munchkins different in Wicked? How Ethan Slater inspired their new look

TV & Film

Maura was the sixth campmate to be evicted from I'm A Celeb

Maura Higgins gives fresh Pete Wicks relationship update after leaving I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celeb's Tulisa explains medical reason for cosmetic procedures

I'm A Celeb's Tulisa explains medical reason for cosmetic procedures and surgery

TV & Film

Tulisa releases statement

Tulisa releases statement revealing "truth" behind I'm A Celeb departure

TV & Film

Maura Higgins delivers powerful message before leaving I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celeb's Maura Higgins shuts down body shamers with powerful message

TV & Film

Molly-Mae's documentary is set to release on Prime Video

Molly-Mae's documentary – Release date, what it's about and all the details revealed

TV & Film

Oti Mabuse and Marius Lepure met in 2012 in Germany

Who is Oti Mabuse's husband Marius Lepure? From age & children to how they met

Here's when and where UK and international fans can buy Taylor Swift's Eras Tour book

Where to buy Taylor Swift Eras Tour Book for UK and international fans

Love Island All Stars 2025 rumoured lineup

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup - The rumoured cast revealed

Love Island

Love Island's Luca Bish rumoured for All Stars 2025 after Celebrity Masterchef cancelation

Love Island's Luca Bish rumoured for All Stars after Masterchef cancelation

Love Island

Danny Jones expressed regret over how he dealt with wife's post-partum struggle

Danny Jones reveals heartbreaking struggle with wife Georgia Horsley’s postnatal depression
Wicked's Ariana Grande calls out "dangerous" criticism of her body and appearance

Wicked's Ariana Grande calls out "dangerous" criticism of her body and appearance

Danny Jones' has opened up about estranged father on I'm A Celeb

Who is Danny Jones' father Alan Jones? McFly star opens up about distant dad

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch