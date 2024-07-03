Kem Cetinay Announced As New Host Of The Capital Weekender

3 July 2024, 09:15

Kem Cetinay is the new host of The Capital Weekender
Kem Cetinay is the new host of The Capital Weekender. Picture: Global

By Kathryn Knight

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We've just announced Kem as the new host as The Capital Weekender.

Today (Wednesday 3rd July) we announced that presenter, podcaster and Love Island star Kem Cetinay is the brand-new host of The Capital Weekender, starting this Friday 5th July.

Having guest presented on Capital, Kem will now be stepping into a new role as the official host of The Capital Weekender, which airs on Friday and Saturday nights from 7:00pm, getting Capital listeners’ weekends off to the best start with the biggest party tracks.

Kem Cetinay said: “Taking the reins of The Capital Weekender and joining the Global family is a dream come true, and I am absolutely buzzing to get started! I’ll be making sure to get your weekend started off right with massive vibes and non-stop hits every Friday and Saturday night 7-10pm!”

