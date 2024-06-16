On Air Now
16 June 2024, 22:40 | Updated: 16 June 2024, 23:36
Here's a round-up of all the most iconic #CapitalSTB 2024 moments, from Caity Baser on a bike to Benson Boone front flipping.
Capital's Summertime Ball 2024 was definitely one for the history books! With Perrie debuting her single 'Tears', Sabrina Carpenter singing 'Please Please Please' for the first time in the UK and... Caity Baser cycling onto stage!
Yep, you read that right, Caity kicked off her epic set by arriving on the Wembley Stadium stage on a bike, in front of 80,000 fans.
This year's Summertime Ball even saw the OG Sugababes line-up perform their hits, 'Freak Like Me', 'Push The Button' and loads more of their bangers.
It truly was a special day so here's a recap of some of the best moments we never want to forget!
Opening with 'Feels This Good', Caity made the entrance of the year, cycling onto stage.
She of course kept all the fun feels throughout her set as she performed 'Pretty Boys', 'Dance Around It' and 'Oh Well' to the huge #CapitalSTB audience.
We got two for the price of one as Ella stunned the crowd by having Nathan Dawe come out to perform their absolute club bangers '0800 Heaven' and '12 Reasons'.
Doing the biggest service for all us Any One But You fans, Natasha played her hit 'Unwritten' when she came onto stage as the first surprise performer at Capital's Summertime Ball.
The entire stadium came alive when she took to stage, it was the reaction of dreams.
Perrie absolutely smashed her solo #CapitalSTB debut and even treated the crowd to the first ever listen of her unreleased track 'Tears'.
The star then went on to cover Whitney Huston's 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' which had the entire crowd of 80,000 fans dancing along.
She left the stage crying happy tears! We hope she knows she absolutely smashed her first solo Wembley performance.
For those of you who missed her iconic outro, this was her Capital's Summertime Ball special:
Boy that thing's so big I call it Wembley
I stay on that head and do it rent free
Capital, I think you bloody wrecked me
Talented wife? Yes.
Supportive husband? Also yes.
