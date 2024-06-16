All Of Capital's Summertime Ball's Best Moments

All of #CapitalSTB's best bits. Picture: Shutterstock

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's a round-up of all the most iconic #CapitalSTB 2024 moments, from Caity Baser on a bike to Benson Boone front flipping.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Capital's Summertime Ball 2024 was definitely one for the history books! With Perrie debuting her single 'Tears', Sabrina Carpenter singing 'Please Please Please' for the first time in the UK and... Caity Baser cycling onto stage!

Yep, you read that right, Caity kicked off her epic set by arriving on the Wembley Stadium stage on a bike, in front of 80,000 fans.

This year's Summertime Ball even saw the OG Sugababes line-up perform their hits, 'Freak Like Me', 'Push The Button' and loads more of their bangers.

It truly was a special day so here's a recap of some of the best moments we never want to forget!

Caity Baser got us all wheelie excited!

Caity Baser is THAT girl! Picture: Shutterstock

Opening with 'Feels This Good', Caity made the entrance of the year, cycling onto stage.

She of course kept all the fun feels throughout her set as she performed 'Pretty Boys', 'Dance Around It' and 'Oh Well' to the huge #CapitalSTB audience.

Ella Henderson brought out Nathan Dawe

Nathan Dawe joined Ella Henderson on stage and performed their hits. Picture: Shutterstock

We got two for the price of one as Ella stunned the crowd by having Nathan Dawe come out to perform their absolute club bangers '0800 Heaven' and '12 Reasons'.

We spotted a certain TV legend was backstage... James Corden!

James Corden meeting Jordan North. Picture: Global

Cascada joined Jax Jones to perform Everytime We Touch as well as Never Be Lonely

Cascada joined the biggest summer party! Picture: Shutterstock

Natasha Bedingfield had the entire crowd on their feet

Natasha was a #CapitalSTB surprise! Picture: Shutterstock

Doing the biggest service for all us Any One But You fans, Natasha played her hit 'Unwritten' when she came onto stage as the first surprise performer at Capital's Summertime Ball.

The entire stadium came alive when she took to stage, it was the reaction of dreams.

Perrie debuted 'Tears' at Capital's Summertime Ball

Perrie absolutely smashed her solo #CapitalSTB debut and even treated the crowd to the first ever listen of her unreleased track 'Tears'.

The star then went on to cover Whitney Huston's 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' which had the entire crowd of 80,000 fans dancing along.

She left the stage crying happy tears! We hope she knows she absolutely smashed her first solo Wembley performance.

Shaboozy was the 2nd surprise performer of the night!

Shaboozy blew us away at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

Benson Boone was flippin' brilliant at #CapitalSTB

Benson Boone front flips at #CapitalSTB. Picture: Shutterstock

Sabrina Carpenter's iconic outro lyrics for Capital's Summertime Ball

Sabrina Carpenter on stage at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

For those of you who missed her iconic outro, this was her Capital's Summertime Ball special:

Boy that thing's so big I call it Wembley

I stay on that head and do it rent free

Capital, I think you bloody wrecked me

Meghan Trainor and her Spy Kids husband Daryl Sabara being super cute

Meghan Trainor greeting fans. Picture: Shutterstock

Meghan Trainor brought her husband onto stage! Picture: Shutterstock

Talented wife? Yes.

Supportive husband? Also yes.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.