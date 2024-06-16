The Original Sugababes Performed Their Noughties Hits At #CapitalSTB

16 June 2024, 21:34 | Updated: 16 June 2024, 23:47

Sugababes performed at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024 on the 16th of June. Picture: Global/Shutterstock
Sugababes performed at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024 on the 16th of June. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

By Tiasha Debray

Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhán Donaghy reclaimed The Sugababes back in 2019 and have proven they’ve still got it performing at Wembley Stadium for Capital’s Summertime Ball.

The Sugababes have been through one too many changes over the last decade, but they’ve finally ended up back where they started, with the original trio Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhán Donaghy holding down the fort.

The group regained their name ‘Sugababes’ in 2019 and have been together since with their first official comeback performance taking place on The Graham Norton Show on 18 October 2019.

But the girls were ready to take the stage at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard and they had all their classic hits ready to go!

The Sugababes brought back the noughties during their set at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Global/Shutterstock
The Sugababes brought back the noughties during their set at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

The first song the trio performed on stage was their noughties hit 'Freak Like Me' which was released in 2002 and was closely followed by 2003's 'Hole In The Head,' which had fans living their best nostalgic dreams.

OG Sugababes fans were brought to tears when the girls performed their debut single 'Overload' which was released all the way back in the year 2000.

Fans went wild as Sugarbabes performed 'Buttons' at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Global/Shutterstock
Fans went wild as Sugarbabes performed 'Buttons' at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

This isn’t the Sugababes' first time performing at a Capital event, if you cast your mind all the way back to 2009, three of the girls performed for Capital Radio Jingle Bell Ball.

However, during that time, the band’s only original member was Keisha Buchanan. Before the girl band hit the stage, they say down with Capital’s Jordan, Chris and Kemi to talk all things music, including what their pre-show ritual was.

Sugababes - Push The Button (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024)

If you ever need the same liquid courage the girls need to perform to 80 thousand people in Wembley then you’ll need to fix yourself up a rum punch.

The girls even invited our hosts back to their dressing room to have a cheeky rum punch before their incredible set.

Sugababes reportedly have an album dropping in 2024
Sugababes reportedly have an album dropping in 2024. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

In September 2023, Sugababes released their single "When the Rain Comes" which was the first single to be released by their new record label.

Fans also think "When the Rain Comes" will be on Sugababes' next studio album which is supposedly releasing in 2024.

