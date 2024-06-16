Surprise Performer Natasha Bedingfield Makes The #CapitalSTB Crowd Go WILD!

Natasha Bedingfield wow'd audiences at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

By Tiasha Debray

Natasha Bedingfield drove the crowds wild at Capital’s Summertime Ball performing her two biggest hits and her performances received earth-shattering applauses from the audience.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Natasha Bedingfield hit the scene in 2004 with her debut album ‘Unwritten’, and now, twenty years later she’s hit the stage of Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard and performed the very same track to a crowd of almost 80,000 at Wembley stadium

Her song ‘Pocket Full Of Sunshine’ went viral in 2010 after featuring in the film Easy A, and once again in 2023, her song ‘Unwritten’ had a resurgence after appearing in the film Anyone But You starring Glenn Powell and Sydney Sweeney.

Natasha Bedingfield was the surprise Barclay Artist on Capital's Summertime Ball Line Up. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Natasha emerged from the middle of the stage in a gorgeous yellow and green gradient gown that felt like a butterfly emerging from its cocoon.

Her appearance set the crowd alight as she received an ear-deafening scream from the crowd, as her appearance was a complete surprise on behalf of Barclaycard and wasn’t published on any set lists ahead of time.

Natasha Bedingfield performed 'Unwritten' and 'These Words' at #CapitalsSTB. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

As the entire audience screamed out all the lyrics to ‘Unwritten’, Natasha’s second track to perform was ‘These Words’ and it met equal enthusiasm from the crowds and the queen ended on a bang.

From the crowd's reaction, Natasha could have performed another 10 songs and they wouldn’t have been enough, but we were blessed to even experience two.