Every Dazzling Look From Capital's Summertime Ball 2024 Red Carpet

All of the red carpet looks from Capital's Summertime Ball 2024. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

By Tiasha Debray

The fashion on the red carpet for Capital's Summertime Ball 2024 has not disappointed. Check out all of the jaw-dropping outfits our favourite celebs rocked, from Ella Henderson, Caity Baser, Kem Cetinay and Aitch.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The red carpet at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard was at the forefront of some pretty incredible fashion moments.

Our performers seemed to favour bright summery colours and matching two-piece and tracksuit sets this year, and excuse us while we try to recreate all their looks as the weather (hopefully) heats up.

As all of your favourite celebrities such as Aitch, Ella Henderson, Caity Baser, Kem Cetinay and so many more have braved the unpredictable weather to serve and slay, we've documented the best fits of the day!

Scroll below to catch them all!

Perrie Edwards is getting ready to 'belt' out her new tracks on stage.

Perrie Edwards performs at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Jax Jones is everyone's favourite mad hatter and Capital's Summertime Ball is no exception.

Jax Jones will be performing at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

The Sugarbabes show off why no one could ever replace the original three in their rock inspired looks.

The Sugarbabes will be performing at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Love Island's Kem Cetinay is bringing summer vibes with his floral shirt and denim.

Kem Cetinay appeared on the third series of Love Island. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Caity Baser is a vision in blue and we can't wait to see what she wears to perform on stage.

Caity Baser will perform at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Aitch has gone for a brilliant two-piece set and we're eyeing his colourful jewellery.

Aitch will be performing at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Ella Henderson is causing trouble in her matching black tracksuit set!

Ella Henderson will perform at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Jordan North's got nothing to be nervous about looking this dapper to host his first Summertime Ball!

Jordan North hosts Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Kemi Rodgers has brought the sun with her to Capital's Summertime Ball at Wembley

Kemi Rodgers is co-hosting Capital's Summertime Ball 2024. Picture: Global/Shutterstock