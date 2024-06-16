Every Dazzling Look From Capital's Summertime Ball 2024 Red Carpet
16 June 2024, 15:47 | Updated: 16 June 2024, 16:54
By Tiasha Debray
The fashion on the red carpet for Capital's Summertime Ball 2024 has not disappointed. Check out all of the jaw-dropping outfits our favourite celebs rocked, from Ella Henderson, Caity Baser, Kem Cetinay and Aitch.
As all of your favourite celebrities such as Aitch, Ella Henderson, Caity Baser, Kem Cetinay and so many more have braved the unpredictable weather to serve and slay, we've documented the best fits of the day!
Scroll below to catch them all!
Perrie Edwards is getting ready to 'belt' out her new tracks on stage.
Jax Jones is everyone's favourite mad hatter and Capital's Summertime Ball is no exception.
The Sugarbabes show off why no one could ever replace the original three in their rock inspired looks.
Love Island's Kem Cetinay is bringing summer vibes with his floral shirt and denim.
Caity Baser is a vision in blue and we can't wait to see what she wears to perform on stage.
Aitch has gone for a brilliant two-piece set and we're eyeing his colourful jewellery.
Ella Henderson is causing trouble in her matching black tracksuit set!
Jordan North's got nothing to be nervous about looking this dapper to host his first Summertime Ball!
Kemi Rodgers has brought the sun with her to Capital's Summertime Ball at Wembley