Capital’s Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Returns In 2024

26 April 2024, 08:11 | Updated: 26 April 2024, 08:20

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is back on 16th June
Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is back on 16th June. Picture: Global

Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is back this summer – here’s when and where it’s taking place and everything else you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard returns to Wembley Stadium this summer with another incredible line-up of the world’s hottest pop stars.

The UK’s biggest summer party was announced on the All New Capital Breakfast with Jordan North on Friday morning and now we’ve got all the info on when tickets go on sale, when we’re unveiling the line-up and everything else in between.

We’ve got everything you need to know, including the date and venue, below.

When and where is Capital’s Summertime Ball 2024?

Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2024 is taking place on Sunday 16th June at Wembley Stadium. Pop it in your calendars now!

How do I get tickets to Capital’s Summertime Ball 2024?

Tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard go on sale exclusively on Global Player, the official Capital app, on Wednesday 1st May at 9am.

Presale opens on Tuesday 30th April at 9am.

Who is on the line-up for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2024?

We’ll be announcing the line-up for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2024 on Monday 29th and Tuesday 30th April, so make sure you’re listening to the All New Capital Breakfast from 7am – set your alarms!

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

