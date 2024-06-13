How To Watch Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2024

Here's how to watch back Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Global

By Capital FM

Here's how to watch Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2024 live.

Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard is the biggest summer party so you don't want to miss out, and even of you can't make it to Wembley Stadium, you don't have to!

With an incredible lineup featuring the likes of Benson Boone, Sabrina Carpenter and the Sugababes performing at the sold out show, it's only fair we let you all in on the magic.

So, while the show kicks of on Sunday 16th June we invite you to watch along from home, here's how...

How to watch/stream Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2024:

Tune into the summer party of dreams by getting yourself over to Global Player, which will be streaming the entire show.

Global Player’s stream of Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard goes live from 3pm on Sunday 16th June, where you can catch all of the outstanding performances from the world’s biggest artists on the Global Player app or online at globalplayer.com

The Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2024 lineup. Picture: Capital

And of course, you can listen to Capital broadcasted live from Wembley from 9am on Sunday 16th June.

Kicking off his first ever Ball, Jordan North will be live with Chris Stark and Kemi Rodgers 9am-12pm to get us all excited for our favourite artists taking to the stage.

Can I watch Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2024 on TV?

On the day of the show, Global Player is your friend but the week after, in partnership with ITV, all of the best bits from the Ball will be broadcasted on ITV1, ITX and STV from 6.30pm.

Here's who's on the Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2024 lineup:

David Guetta

Perrie

Jax Jones

Bradley Simpson

Benson Boone

Caity Baser

Rudimental

Sabrina Carpenter

Meghan Trainor

Aitch

Ella Henderson

Paul Russell

Becky Hill

Sugababes

RAYE

Watch Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard live on Global Player