Watch The Moment Benson Boone Climbed Wembley Stadium For Fan At Capital's Summertime Ball

17 June 2024, 13:34

Benson Boone's iconic #CapitalSTB moments
Benson Boone's iconic #CapitalSTB moments. Picture: Shutterstock

By Abbie Reynolds

Benson Boone had the most iconic interaction with a fan at Capital's Summertime Ball and we can't get over it.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We didn't think 'Beautiful Things' singer Benson Boone could get any cooler and then Capital's Summertime Ball rolls around and he blows us away with his effortlessly iconic behaviour.

It really did feel like this is Benson's world and we're just living in it as he literally flipped across the stage. Front flips, back flips, back handsprings - the lot - he did it all on stage at Wembley Stadium.

And even when he wasn't on stage he didn't stop being his charismatic self, as he dressed up in Capital crew wear and went incognito amongst the STB crowd.

Benson Boone spotted dressed in Capital crew wear
Benson Boone spotted dressed in Capital crew wear. Picture: Global

To be fair, he did look like he fitted in with the backstage workers as he was decked out head-to-toe, but that famous 'stache gave him away a little bit.

"When your only way to watch the festival was by working it," Benson wrote on his IG story the morning after over a pic of him loving life in the Summertime Ball crowd.

But before he got dressed up as part of the production team, he became our very own on-site Super Man.

Benson Boone flipping on stage at #CapitalSTB
Benson Boone flipping on stage at #CapitalSTB. Picture: Shutterstock

A fan in the stalls, sat above the players' tunnel, dropped their phone right by Benson and he didn't just pick it up and have it handed back to the fan.

Nope, he popped the phone in his back pocket and jumped - like Spider Man - up to the railings and hung off of them with one arm. With his free arm he grabbed the phone from his pocket and handed it over before jumping back down like a literal super human.

Don't believe us? Watch his clip:

Benson Boone spotted in sweet fan interaction

Like, that's definitely going down in Summertime Ball history. Alongside other moments from the show like Caity Baser riding onto stage on a bike and Meghan Trainor bringing her super supportive husband onto stage.

While on stage at Wembley, Benson performed his hits 'Slow It Down', 'Cry', 'Forever And Day' and 'Beautiful Things' to a crowd screaming every single word back to him.

Check out all of Benson's #CapitalSTB interviews, backstage moments and performances on Global Player!

Hot On Capital

Why House Of The Dragon Changed The Horrifying Death In Episode 1 From The Book

House Of The Dragon Boss Explains Why "Horrifying" Death Was Changed From The Book

TV & Film

Who Dies In House of the Dragon Season 2? Every Death In Every Episode Explained

Who Dies In House of the Dragon Season 2? Every Death Explained

TV & Film

Timothy Smith and Lucinda Light appeared on MAFS Australia 2024

MAFS Timothy Speaks Out About Blocking Lucinda Light On Instagram

TV & Film

Capital's Summertime Ball 2024 went down on the 16th of June

Will Capital's Summertime Ball Happen In 2025? What You Need To Know

News

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island

House of the Dragon Season 2 Release Time: Here's When Each Episode Comes Out

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 2 Release Time: Here's When Each Episode Comes Out

TV & Film

Here's how to watch back Capital's Summertime Ball

How To Watch Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2024 On TV

All of #CapitalSTB's best bits

All Of Capital's Summertime Ball's Best Moments

Sabrina Carpenter's Capital Summertime Ball Setlist & 'Nonsense' Outro

Every Song Sabrina Carpenter Performed At Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2024

News

Sabrina Carpenter wow'd the audience at Capital's Summertime Ball

Sabrina Carpenter Sings ‘Please Please Please’ For The First Time In The UK At #CapitalSTB

Bradley Simpson performed at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024

Bradley Simpson Had All Of Wembley Singing The Vamps Hit At Capital's Summertime Ball

Your backstage pass to Capital's Summertime Ball

Your AAA Pass To All The Best Backstage Moments At Capital's Summertime Ball 2024

Capital Summertime Ball Setlist: Every Song Performed At The 2024 Show

The Full Setlist For Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2024

News

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2024

A-Z Of Every Outstanding Performance At Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard

Sugarbabes performed at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024 on the 16th of June

The OG Sugababes Performed Their Noughties Hits At #CapitalSTB

Perrie Wows With Debut Performance Of 'Tears' At Capital's Summertime Ball 2024 With Barclycard

Perrie Wows With Debut Performance Of 'Tears' At Capital's Summertime Ball 2024 With Barclaycard

News

Natasha Bedingfield wow'd audiences at Capital's Summertime Ball

Surprise Performer Natasha Bedingfield Made The #CapitalSTB Crowd Go WILD!

Perrie Edwards hit the red carpet ahead of performing at Capital's Summertime Ball

Perrie Hit The #CapitalSTB Red Carpet Looking Drop-Dead Gorgeous

All of the red carpet looks from Capital's Summertime Ball 2024.

Every Dazzling Look From Capital's Summertime Ball 2024 Red Carpet

Every Update On Capital's Summertime Ball 2024 With Barclaycard

Every Update From Capital's Summertime Ball 2024 With Barclaycard

News