Bradley Simpson Had All Of Wembley Singing The Vamps Hit At Capital's Summertime Ball

Bradley Simpson performed at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

By Tiasha Debray

Bradley Simpson proved The Vamps aren’t going anywhere after he and his fans belted out ‘Can We Dance’ at Capital’s Summertime Ball.

Bradley Simpson took Wembley by storm on the 16th of June at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2024 with Barclaycard.

The 28-year-old performed four songs for the 80, 000 fans in the stadium, starting off strong with his debut single as a solo artist, ‘Cry At The Moon.’

Bradley’s deeply personal song resonated with fans when he released the track back in March of 2024 and the musician went on to perform a handful of solo shows in the UK.

Bradley Simpson performed to up to 80, 000 fans at Wembley at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

But, with Bradley and James-Brittain-McVey pursuing solo careers, fans have been deeply concerned that The Vamps would disband in favour of their solo careers, after over a decade together.

However, the band announced they’d be touring in September of 2024 and Bradley reinforced that his band is going nowhere when he performed their 2014 hit ‘Can We Dance’ at Wembley.

Bradley Simpson dropped his debut solo single in March 2024. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

As his third song at Capital's Summertime Ball, after covering Beyoncé’s ‘Jolene’, Bradley, with his guitar and 80 thousand fans belted out the chorus.

The lyrics, I talk a lot of sh** when I'm drinking, baby… I'm known to go a little too fast / Don't mind all my friends, I know they're all crazy/

But they're the only friends that I have / I know I don't know you/But I'd like to skip the small talk and romance, girl / That's all I have to say so, baby, can we dance?, echoed around the entire stadium.

The enthusiasm from the crowd participation hopefully reminded Bradley just how loved he and his band are and for now, fans can be at ease.

Co-star James spoke to the tabloids earlier in the year, "We were in the studio in the summer, we're going to be doing some more stuff, we just need to get some vocals done.”

Bradley also covered Beyonce's cover of 'Jolene'. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

"There's no thought process in any of our heads where we're like 'Oh let's leave and pursue the solo stuff,” he pacified.

"We've got a big world tour this year that started a year ago, there's going to be more stuff coming, it just takes time to get it right."

