The Vamps 'Meet The Vamps Anniversary Tour': Dates, Venues, Tickets & More

The Vamps are on tour for their tenth anniversary. Picture: The Vamps

The Vamps are back on tour!

That's right, Bradley Simpson, James Brittain-McVey, Connor Ball and Tristan Evans are back following their sell-out, globe-trotting Greatest Hits tour in 2022/23 which saw them headlining festivals and playing a sold-out Royal Albert Hall.

Now, The Vamps are getting back on the road this September to celebrate their tenth anniversary. The band will be playing their debut album 'Meet The Vamps' in in full plus fan favourites. Tickets for the tour will go on sale at 9am on Friday 7 June from: www.thevamps.net/dates.

And that's not all... from midnight on Friday 7 June, their brand new song, 'Somebody To You ReVamped' will be available to listen to on all the usual streaming platforms here.

The Vamps took themselves down to a countryside studio earlier this year and started playing around and have come out with a new version of 'Somebody To You' reworked to how they, 10 years older, see the record now.

The Vamps will be playing through the UK in September. Picture: The Vamps

Meet The Vamps Anniversary Tour dates and venues:

Kicking off at the York Barbican on Saturday 7 September, the anniversary tour will see the band perform their debut album 'Meet The Vamps' in track order in its entirety alongside a number of other hits thrown in. The tour dates are...

Sat 7-Sep-24 York Barbican

Sun 8-Sep-24 Newcastle O2 City Hall

Tue 10-Sep-24 Glasgow Academy

Wed 11-Sep-24 Glasgow Academy

Thu 12-Sep-24 Leeds Academy

Sat 14-Sep-24 Birmingham Academy

Sun 15-Sep-24 Birmingham Academy

Tue 17-Sep-24 Bristol Academy

Wed 18-Sep-24 Bournemouth Academy

Sat 21-Sep-24 London Hammersmith

Tue 24-Sep-24 Manchester Apollo

Wed 25-Sep-24 Manchester Apollo

How to get tickets to Meet The Vamps Anniversary Tour:

You can get tickets by using this link for general on-sale which opens Friday 7 June, 9am: www.thevamps.net/dates