The Vamps 'Meet The Vamps Anniversary Tour': Dates, Venues, Tickets & More
3 June 2024, 10:03
The Vamps are back on tour!
That's right, Bradley Simpson, James Brittain-McVey, Connor Ball and Tristan Evans are back following their sell-out, globe-trotting Greatest Hits tour in 2022/23 which saw them headlining festivals and playing a sold-out Royal Albert Hall.
Now, The Vamps are getting back on the road this September to celebrate their tenth anniversary. The band will be playing their debut album 'Meet The Vamps' in in full plus fan favourites. Tickets for the tour will go on sale at 9am on Friday 7 June from: www.thevamps.net/dates.
And that's not all... from midnight on Friday 7 June, their brand new song, 'Somebody To You ReVamped' will be available to listen to on all the usual streaming platforms here.
The Vamps took themselves down to a countryside studio earlier this year and started playing around and have come out with a new version of 'Somebody To You' reworked to how they, 10 years older, see the record now.
Meet The Vamps Anniversary Tour dates and venues:
Kicking off at the York Barbican on Saturday 7 September, the anniversary tour will see the band perform their debut album 'Meet The Vamps' in track order in its entirety alongside a number of other hits thrown in. The tour dates are...
- Sat 7-Sep-24 York Barbican
- Sun 8-Sep-24 Newcastle O2 City Hall
- Tue 10-Sep-24 Glasgow Academy
- Wed 11-Sep-24 Glasgow Academy
- Thu 12-Sep-24 Leeds Academy
- Sat 14-Sep-24 Birmingham Academy
- Sun 15-Sep-24 Birmingham Academy
- Tue 17-Sep-24 Bristol Academy
- Wed 18-Sep-24 Bournemouth Academy
- Sat 21-Sep-24 London Hammersmith
- Tue 24-Sep-24 Manchester Apollo
- Wed 25-Sep-24 Manchester Apollo
How to get tickets to Meet The Vamps Anniversary Tour:
You can get tickets by using this link for general on-sale which opens Friday 7 June, 9am: www.thevamps.net/dates