Live Updates On Capital's Summertime Ball 2024 With Barclaycard
16 June 2024, 14:56 | Updated: 16 June 2024, 16:12
Bookmark this page for every live update on Capital's Summertime Bell Ball with Barclaycard - on stage and backstage!
The wait is over! Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is here and we're here to let you know everything that happens as and when it happens. From showstopping performances to hilarious backstage moments, we're here to give you the full breakdown of 2024's Summertime Ball.
Watch Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard live now
This year, there will be performances from rising stars like Benson Boone, pop supertars like Raye and British icons like the Sugababes. Not to mention, Sabrina Carpenter, Meghan Trainor and David Guetta will also all be appearing to deliver their own legendary sets.
If that weren't enough, our presenters Jordan, Chris and Kemi will also be chatting to the Ballers for exclusive interviews.
Think of this page as your official VIP behind the scenes pass to Capital's Summertime Ball.
Benson Boone Fans Cry After Seeing Him In The Players Tunnel
As we've already mentioned, Benson has been watching other artists perform from the players tunnel and fans who've spotted him are besides themselves. You never forget your first time seeing an artist you love in the flesh.
James Cordon Spotted Backstage
James Cordon is officially celebrating Father's Day in style by taking his son to the Summertime Ball. Adorable.
Jax Jones Fixes His Iconic Blue Hat Backstage
Jax Jones is no stranger to iconic hats and his latest blue fluffy hat might be his most iconic yet.
Benson Boone Is A Caity Baser Fan
We love when artists support each other and Benson made sure to watch Caity's set from backstage.
Caity Baser Enters The Stage On A Bike
Ever the icon, Caity Baser rode a bike on stage during her performance of 'Feels This Good' and she even rapped Stefflon Don's verse.
Ella Henderson Brings Out Special Guest Nathan Dawe
You can't beat a surprise guest at the ball and it's safe to say the crowd went wild for Ella Henderson and Nathan Dawe's performance of '21 Reasons'.
Aitch Makes Wembley Stadium Shake
Aitch brought the energy with his performance and was even seen drinking his own brand of drinks SYPS backstage.
Our Three Hosts Rock The Red Carpet
Jordan, Chris and Kemi show everyone how it's done on the Summertime Ball red carpet.
Ella Henderson Does Vocal Warm Ups Backstage
You don't have a voice like that without putting in the work! Ella Henderson has been spotted preparing for her set with some epic vocal warmups.
Everyone Is Feeling The Love With Rudimental
With smash hits like 'Feel the Love' and 'Waiting All Night', you can't beat a Rudimental set.