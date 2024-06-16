Every Song Sabrina Carpenter Performed At Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2024

Sabrina Carpenter's Capital Summertime Ball Setlist & 'Nonsense' Outro. Picture: Global/Shuttertstock

By Sam Prance

Sabrina Carpenter's full Capital setlist including her wild 'Nonsense' outro and her debut UK performance of 'Please Please Please'.

Sabrina Carpenter has officially lost her Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard virginity with the most iconic setlist ever.

Ever since Sabrina Carpenter first rose to fame on Disney's Girl Meets World series, we've been obsessed with her. Over the course of the past decade, she's released countless bops. After her 'Emails I Can't Send' era, she has entered a brand new realm of superstardom. From opening for Taylor Swift to her new album 'Short n' Sweet', Sabrina season is in full swing.

Today, Sabrina performed at the the Summertime Ball for the first time and everything including her 'Nonsense' outro was flawless. From her biggest hits to fan favourite deep cuts, here's ever single song that Sabrina sang at Capital's Ball.

Sabrina Carpenter - Because I Liked A Boy (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024)

What songs did Sabrina Carpenter perform at Capital's Summertime Ball?

'Read Your Mind' 'Feather / Lovefool' 'Please Please Please' 'Because I Liked a Boy' 'Espresso' 'Nonsense'

What was Sabrina Carpenter's 'Nonsense' outro at Capital's Summertime Ball?

Sabrina fans will already know that she always edits her 'Nonsense' outro with some horny double innuendos. Her Capital one may be her greatest 'Nonsense' outro yet.

Boy that thing's so big I call it Wembley

I stay on that head and do it rent free

Capital, I think you bloody wrecked me

To make it even more iconic Sabrina sang the last line complete with a British accent while wearing an England t-shirt.

