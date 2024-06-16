Every Song Sabrina Carpenter Performed At Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2024

16 June 2024, 22:31

Sabrina Carpenter's Capital Summertime Ball Setlist & 'Nonsense' Outro
Sabrina Carpenter's Capital Summertime Ball Setlist & 'Nonsense' Outro. Picture: Global/Shuttertstock
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Sabrina Carpenter's full Capital setlist including her wild 'Nonsense' outro and her debut UK performance of 'Please Please Please'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sabrina Carpenter has officially lost her Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard virginity with the most iconic setlist ever.

Ever since Sabrina Carpenter first rose to fame on Disney's Girl Meets World series, we've been obsessed with her. Over the course of the past decade, she's released countless bops. After her 'Emails I Can't Send' era, she has entered a brand new realm of superstardom. From opening for Taylor Swift to her new album 'Short n' Sweet', Sabrina season is in full swing.

Today, Sabrina performed at the the Summertime Ball for the first time and everything including her 'Nonsense' outro was flawless. From her biggest hits to fan favourite deep cuts, here's ever single song that Sabrina sang at Capital's Ball.

Sabrina Carpenter - Because I Liked A Boy (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024)

What songs did Sabrina Carpenter perform at Capital's Summertime Ball?

  1. 'Read Your Mind'
  2. 'Feather / Lovefool'
  3. 'Please Please Please'
  4. 'Because I Liked a Boy'
  5. 'Espresso'
  6. 'Nonsense'

What was Sabrina Carpenter's 'Nonsense' outro at Capital's Summertime Ball?

Sabrina fans will already know that she always edits her 'Nonsense' outro with some horny double innuendos. Her Capital one may be her greatest 'Nonsense' outro yet.

Boy that thing's so big I call it Wembley
I stay on that head and do it rent free
Capital, I think you bloody wrecked me

To make it even more iconic Sabrina sang the last line complete with a British accent while wearing an England t-shirt.

Check out all of the #CapitalSTB interviews, backstage moments and performances on Global Player!

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Capital Summertime Ball Setlist: Every Song Performed At The 2024 Show

The Full Setlist For Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2024

Perrie Wows With Debut Performance Of 'Tears' At Capital's Summertime Ball 2024 With Barclycard

Perrie Wows With Debut Performance Of 'Tears' At Capital's Summertime Ball 2024 With Barclaycard

Every Update On Capital's Summertime Ball 2024 With Barclaycard

Every Update From Capital's Summertime Ball 2024 With Barclaycard

Here's when the Ballers take to the stage

Set Times For Capital’s Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2024

Events

Is Francesca Bridgerton gay or bisexual? Bridgerton's season 3 ending makes major change to her future

Is Francesca Gay In Bridgerton? How Season 3 Ending Sets Up Her Future Romance

TV & Film

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler v.s 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

TV & Film

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

TV & Film

The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine paints a portrait of Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

TV & Film

Tyla does a perfect Britsh accent in hilarious interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits