The Full Setlist For Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2024

16 June 2024, 15:48 | Updated: 16 June 2024, 16:46

Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Every song every artist performs at the Capital Summertime Ball with Barclycard 2024 including Sabrina Carpenter, RAYE and Perrie.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Want to know every song every artist performs at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclycard 2024? We've got you covered.

Every single year Capital's Summertime Ball brings together to biggest names in music to put on one epic show for 80,000 people and 2024 is no different. As well as performances from Capital faves like Becky Hill, Ella Henderson and Jax Jones, this year stars like Sabrina Carpenter and Benson Boone are also taking to the Summertime Ball stage for the first time.

Watch Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard live now

Before the show starts everyone's setlists are kept completely under wraps but we're here to let you know what songs are performed as and when each artist takes to the stage. Bookmark this page and return to it throughout the day to find out exactly what songs your favourite artists perform.

Rudimental Summertime Ball Setlist

  1. 'Feel The Love'
  2. 'Waiting All Night'
  3. 'Green and Gold (feat. Charlotte Plank & Riko Dan)'
  4. 'Bloodstream'
  5. 'These Days'
  6. 'Dancing Is Healing'

Aitch Summertime Ball Setlist

  1. 'Taste'
  2. 'Strike a Pose'
  3. 'Buss Down'
  4. 'Famous Girl'
  5. 'My G'
  6. 'Psycho'
  7. 'Baby'

Ella Henderson Summertime Ball Setlist

  1. 'Crazy What Love Can Do'
  2. '21 Reasons (feat. Nathan Dawe)'
  3. '0800 Heaven (feat. Nathan Dawe)'
  4. 'React'
  5. 'Alibi'
  6. 'Ghost'

Caity Baser Summertime Ball Setlist

  1. 'Feels This Good'
  2. 'Pretty Boys'
  3. 'Dance Around It'
  4. 'Oh Well'

As it stands, Jax Jones, Becky Hill, Paul Russell, Bradley Simpson, Sugababes, Perrie, Meghan Trainor, Benson Boone, Sabrina Carpenter, RAYE and David Guetter are still yet to perform.

Come back to this page to find out what everyone else sings.

Watch Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclycard on Global Player
Jax Jones Summertime Ball Setlist

TBC

Becky Hill Summertime Ball Setlist

TBC

Paul Russell Summertime Ball Setlist

TBC

Bradley Simpson Summertime Ball Setlist

TBC

Sugababes Summertime Ball Setlist

TBC

Perrie Summertime Ball Setlist

TBC

Meghan Trainor Summertime Ball Setlist

TBC

Benson Boone Summertime Ball Setlist

TBC

Sabrina Carpenter Summertime Ball Setlist

TBC

RAYE Summertime Ball Setlist

TBC

David Guetta Summertime Ball Setlist

TBC

