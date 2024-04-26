Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2024 Line-Up Info

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is back on 16th June. Picture: Global

By Capital FM

Here's when we'll announce who's on the line-up for Capital's Summertime Ball 2024!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard returns this June on Sunday 16th for another unforgettable summer party and we'll soon be revealing the artists who are taking to the stage.

Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby will be announcing some big names on Monday morning on the All New Capital Breakfast and more will be announced Tuesday from 7am – so set your alarms!

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.