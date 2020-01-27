Capital's Summertime Ball 2020 FAQs: Where Is It Being Held & When?

Summertime Ball 2020. Picture: Capital

Get all the latest information on line up, tickets and prices, date and venue and more for Capital's Summertime Ball 2020.

When and where is Capital's Summertime Ball?

As the Euros 2020 are taking place at Wembley, Capital’s Summertime Ball 2020 will be at a brand new location that we’ll be announcing very soon. The event will be on Saturday June 6th 2020.

Who is performing and what is the line-up for the 2020 Summertime Ball?

Well that would be telling! Keep your eyes and ears peeled for announcements in the coming months.

Where can I buy Summertime Ball tickets from? More ticketing information will be provided later in the year – register as a Capital VIP to be the first to hear any important details.

Summer lives on Capital! #CapitalSTB