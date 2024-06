A-Z Of Every Outstanding Performance At Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard

A-Z of Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

By Capital FM

Watch every Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2024 performance...

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard returned for biggest summer party in the UK!

Our epic lineup which included the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, Perrie Edwards, Aitch, Benson Boone and more gathered at Wembley Stadium to put on the biggest and best show to kick-start our summer.

Aitch

Buss Down

Aitch - Buss Down (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024)

Pyscho

Aitch - Psycho (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024)

Strike A Pose

Aitch - Strike A Pose (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024)

Taste

Aitch - Taste (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024)

Becky Hill

Disconnect

Becky Hill - Disconnect (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024)

Benson Boone

Slow It Down

Benson Boone - Slow It Down (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024)

Bradley Simpson

Can We Dance

Bradley Simpson - Can We Dance (The Vamps cover) (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024)

Cry At The Moon

Bradley Simpson - Cry At The Moon (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024)

Caity Baser

Dance Around It

Caity Baser - Dance Around It (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024)

Feels This Good

Caity Baser - Feels This Good (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024)

Oh Well

Caity Baser - Oh Well (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024) | Capital

Pretty Boys

Caity Baser - Pretty Boys (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024)

David Guetta

Memories

David Guetta - Memories (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024)

Ella Henderson

21 Reasons with Nathan Dawe

Ella Henderson - 21 Reasons with Nathan Dawe (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024)

Ghost

Ella Henderson - Ghost (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024)

Jax Jones

Everytime We Touch with Cascada

Jax Jones - Everytime We Touch with Cascada (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024)

Never Be Lonely with Cascada

Jax Jones - Never Be Lonely with Cascada (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024)

Meghan Trainor

All about that bass

Meghan Trainor - All About That Bass (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024)

Paul Russell

Eat Pray Love

Paul Russell - Eat Pray Love (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024)

Lil Boo Thing

Paul Russell - Lil Boo Thang (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024)

Stick Season (Noah Kahan Cover)

Paul Russell - Stick Season (Noah Kahan Cover) (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024)

RAYE

Bed / You Don’t Know Me

RAYE - BED (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024)

Escapism.

RAYE - Escapism. (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024)

Genesis.

RAYE - Genesis. (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024)

Prada

RAYE - Prada (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024)

Worth It.

RAYE - Worth It. (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024)

Rudimental

Dancing Is Healing

Rudimental - Dancing Is Healing (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024)

Sabrina Carpenter

Because I Liked A Boy

Sabrina Carpenter - Because I Liked A Boy (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024)

Feather

Sabrina Carpenter - Feather (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024)

Please Please Please

Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024)

Read Your Mind

Sabrina Carpenter - Read Your Mind (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024)

Sugababes

Freak Like Me

Sugababes - Freak Like Me (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024)

Hole In The Head

Sugababes - Hole In The Head (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024)

Push The Button