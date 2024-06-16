Your AAA Pass To All The Best Backstage Moments At Capital's Summertime Ball 2024

Today summer kicked off with Capital's Summertime Ball 2024, where Wembley Stadium was greeted by the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, Paul Russell, Raye, Meghan Trainor and so many other incredible artists.

Whether you came to Wembley in person or watched the show from home on Global Player, we've got behind-the-scenes moments that you don't want to miss.

We're letting you take a look at our presenters, artists and guests having all the summery fun backstage at Wembley Stadium.

From celeb run-ins and dressing room snacks to every iconic interaction and surprise sightings, here are all the must-see moments...

None of our Ballers went thirsty because backstage was stocked full of Cano Water

We kept our Ballers hydrated with Cano Water
We kept our Ballers hydrated with Cano Water. Picture: Global

A sneak peak of Sabrina Carpenter's band kit before it took to the Wembley stage

Sabrina Carpenter's drum kick
Sabrina Carpenter's drum kick. Picture: Global

Meghan Trainor ready to rock the stage like the Mother that she is

Meghan Trainor ready to perform at #CapitalSTB
Meghan Trainor ready to perform at #CapitalSTB. Picture: Global

Paul Russell getting some pre-show content with the Digital team

Paul Russell with our Digital team
Paul Russell with our Digital team. Picture: Global

Whether you've got a sweet or a savoury tooth, backstage was covered with a selection of Tony's chocolate and Pri bakes

Tony's chocolate, Cano water, Pri bakes
Tony's chocolate, Cano water, Pri bakes. Picture: Global

Perrie and her incredible dancers just before they went on stage

Perrie and her dancers at Capital's Summertime Ball
Perrie and her dancers at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Global

Anyone for a quick pre-set de-stress? Shared Beauty Secrets has you covered

Shared beauty secrets at #CapitalSTB
Shared Beauty Secrets at #CapitalSTB. Picture: Global

The relaxation backstage continued with Secret Spa

Secret Spa backstage at Wembley
Secret Spa backstage at Wembley. Picture: Global

Jordan North made it look easy as he headed out for his first ever Ball

Jordan at his first ever Ball
Jordan at his first ever Ball. Picture: Global

Our boozy brands kept the party going backstage at Wembley Stadium

Boozy brands backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball
Boozy brands backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Global

Liqueur not for you? Backstage was stocked with Madri too

Madri was backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball
Madri was backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Global

Bradley Simpson looking amped up before taking to the stage

Bradley Simpson backstage at #CapitalSTB
Bradley Simpson backstage at #CapitalSTB. Picture: Global

Benson Boone being driven in a buggy to stage!

Benson Boone backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball
Benson Boone backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Global

Our Ballers refuelled after their sets with Bio&Me

Bio&Me snacks at #CapitalSTB
Bio&Me snacks at #CapitalSTB. Picture: Global

