We Renamed Wembley Stadium For Capital's Summertime Ball 2024

15 June 2024, 14:08

Kem ascended 133 metres to retrieve two #CapitalSTB tickets!
Kem ascended 133 metres to retrieve two #CapitalSTB tickets! Picture: Global
Capital FM

By Capital FM

We sent Kem Cetinay 130 metres above Wembley Stadium so that one our lucky listeners could win their way into Capital's Summertime Ball.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kem Cetinay joked on Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Kemi Rodgers, that we'd sent the "shortest guy in Essex" to deal with a pretty tall task...

That's right, two Golden Circle tickets for Capital's Summertime Ball 2024 happened to find themselves hanging from the Wembley Stadium arch, 130 metres above the ground, and we sent Kem to retrieve them for our lucky listeners hoping to win their way into Capital's STB.

Read more: Capital’s Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2024: Date, Venue, Line-Up And More Info

Speaking in a "fearful voice", Kem stood at the bottom of the arch/the roof of the Wembley and said: "I just wanna get this over and done with."

Kem was all safely strapped into a basket travelling, very slowing, up the arch, but he misnamed it a "casket" - some terrible foreshadowing there Kem!

Checking back in with the Breakfast team, he said: "Mate, honestly I can't put it into words how I'm feeling right now, I can see the tickets, they are about ten seconds away but I don't want to turn around and get them, because I'm scared.

"It's so high bro, I've never been this high in my life."

After a little struggle he grabbed the first ticket. "I can't actually believe I'm doing this, it's not actually hit me what I'm doing," he said 133 metres above ground.

"You know how I know I'm scared? Because my kneecap is like shivering," he said as he leaned to grab the second ticket.

The Countdown To Capital’s Summertime Ball 2024 Is ON! ☀️

"Deep breaths, need a bit of meditation right now... in through the nose out through the mouth," all that mindfulness worked as Kem managed to grab that second ticket.

We wouldn't let Kem walk away empty handed after such a task! So, to treat him we had a massive surprise hidden up our sleeve.

"It's time somebody rewarded you," Aimee Vivian said before revealing our big surprise. Kem turned around to see 'Welcome To Kembley' beaming from the top of the stadium.

For all of you who didn't get your hands on some tickets, whether hanging off of the Wembley arch or not, you can still catch the show live on Global Player!

Watch Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard live on Global Player

