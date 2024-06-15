Perrie 'Terrified' But Ready To Have 'Fun' At Capital's Summertime Ball

15 June 2024, 15:35

Perrie Edwards spoke to us ahead of her CapitalSTB performance
Perrie Edwards spoke to us ahead of her CapitalSTB performance. Picture: Capital/Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Perrie sat down with us for 'Behind The Post' ahead of her Capital's Summertime Ball performance.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On Sunday 16th June, Perrie will be joining Raye, Benson Boone, Sabrina Carpenter and more at Capital's Summertime Ball held at Wembley Stadium.

The former Little Mix star launched her solo career in April with her debut single 'Forget About Us', and she's going to be performing it to her biggest crowd yet as a solo artist for #CapitalSTB.

"Summertime Balls are so fun, anything with Capital is always a right laugh," Perrie started.

"Just thinking about going out to that many people as a solo artist does, I'm not gonna lie, it makes me wanna puke a little bit, in my mouth," she said about performing at the 80,000 capacity venue.

Perrie Edwards is performing at Capital's Summertime Ball
Perrie Edwards is performing at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Getty

"But, I can't wait," she said, "because nothing beats that adrenaline rush when you're on stage. Especially if they know my song, hopefully they'll know my song by then!"

"Everyone's always in a happy, good vibe at Summertime Ball which is why I'm excited to do it but I am terrified."

"I'll just have to tell myself it'll be alright on the night," she reasurred herself.

Perrie Reveals The Story Behind Her Iconic Summertime Ball Performances & Viral Axel Moment

While taking us through her Instagram posts for 'Behind The Post' she also revealed that not only are two of the songs on her album dedicated to her son Axel, he even has a feature on one of her songs!

Watch Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard live on Global Player

Hot On Capital

Does Violet Bridgerton Remarry With Lord Anderson? Here's What Happens In The Books

Does Violet Bridgerton Remarry With Lord Anderson? Here's What Happens In The Books

TV & Film

Is Bridgerton over? Here's what happens to Lady Whistledown in the books

Is Bridgerton Over? Here's What Happens To Lady Whistledown In The Books

TV & Film

Kem ascended 133 metres to retrieve two #CapitalSTB tickets!

We Renamed Wembley Stadium For Capital's Summertime Ball 2024

Is Benedict Gay Or Bisexual In Bridgerton? His Season 3 Storyline With Paul Suarez Explained

Is Benedict Gay Or Bisexual In Bridgerton? His Season 3 Storyline Explained

TV & Film

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island

Reputation (Taylor's Version) vault song predictions: What are the vault track titles?

Reputation (Taylor's Version) Vault Tracks: Song Titles, Theories And Collaboration Predictions

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Why did Joey and Grace end things?

What Happened Between Grace Jackson And Joey Essex?

Love Island

Bridgerton season 4 couple: Who will lead the next season?

Which Couple Will Bridgerton Season 4 Be About? Benedict, Francesca And Eloise's Future Explained

TV & Film

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Song Paramore Perform Supporting Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song They Perform Opening For Taylor Swift

News

Is Francesca Bridgerton gay or bisexual? Bridgerton's season 3 ending makes major change to her future

Is Francesca Gay In Bridgerton? How Season 3 Ending Sets Up Her Future Romance

TV & Film

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour times: What time does Taylor Swift take to the stage?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Start Times: What Time Does Taylor Swift Take To The Stage?

Taylor Swift

Denise Welch has responded to a fan theory online

Matty Healy's Mum Reacts To Taylor Swift Theories Amid Engagement News

News

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says She Experimented With Women in Prison

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says She Experimented With Women in Prison

News

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Confirms What Furniture She And Luke Newton Broke In Sex Scene

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals What Furniture She And Luke Newton Broke In Sex Scene

TV & Film

Zac Efron praises mum-to-be Vanessa Hudgens

Zac Efron Teases 'High School Musical' Reunion With Mums-To-Be Vanessa Hudgens & Ashley Tisdale

News

Wil Anderson joined the Love Island villa on the 14th of June 2024

Who Is Love Island 2024's Wil Anderson? Age, Height, Job, Brother And More

Love Island

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler v.s 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

TV & Film

Bridgerton boss Jess Brownell confirmed two-year wait for season 4

Bridgerton Boss Confirms Season 4 Won't Air Until 2026

TV & Film