Exclusive

Perrie Edwards On Bringing Son Axel & Little Mix To Solo Debut At Capital Summertime Ball

Perrie is making her solo debut at Capital Summertime Ball. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Perrie Edwards is making her solo debut at Capital Summertime Ball and there might be a couple of exciting people on her guest list. (There may even be a Little Mix reunion on the cards!)

Listen to this article Loading audio...

That's right, Little Mix star Perrie Edwards is making her solo debut at Capital Summertime Ball with Barclaycard and we can not wait.

Three years after Little Mix's hiatus Perrie has delved into solo music having released her first single 'Forget About Us'. And now, with even more singles set to be released, she is going to be taking over Wembley for the UK's biggest summer party.

As expected she has some nerves about taking on the STB on her own for the first time but she assured us that she "can't wait".

Of course Perrie is the star but one person we are super excited to hear might make an appearance at the ball is 2-year-old Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain, who Perrie and her fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain welcomed in 2022.

Jordan North on the All New Capital Breakfast asked Perrie if her number one fan Axel would be coming along. "Yes he could, because it's daytime. He'd love that," Perrie exclaimed.

Perrie Edwards' son Axel is two years old. Picture: Instagram @perrieedwards

"He'd love to come. I might definitely bring him actually." So that's confirmed, little Axel will be backstage at the STB! Jordan promised we'd sort him out with some ear defenders, covered in Capital branding of course.

Not only will Axel be there as his mum's biggest fan, but Perrie hinted to the Little Mix girls, Jade Thirwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, also coming along for a 'day out'.

"This time round you can have like Jade and Leigh-Anne just in the VIP having a good time, they could just come along for the crack," Capital's Sian Welby suggested.

Perrie replied enthusiastically: "Yeah, [a] little day out!"

I don't think we can contain our excitement, a solo debut, a special guest appearance from Axel and a Little Mix reunion! Perrie, you spoil us.

Perrie is TERRIFIED of performing live as a solo artist 🥲

In a recent interview with Capital Perrie had said that she misses the Little Mix girls but is so excited by the idea of them all doing their own thing.

She shared: “I think the main thing I’ve found inspiring is when we decided to part ways – the idea of it is one thing, taking a break seeing what happens – but actually seeing Leigh Anne go out and do it was wild.

“So I’m watching her in interviews, watching her perform and I’m like, ‘how is she doing this?’ I was so proud of her and so buzzing for her, but I kept thinking, ‘Oh god I’ve got to do that next. Can I do that? I don’t know.’”

Perrie hints at Little Mix girls coming to Summertime Ball. Picture: Getty

Well you've proved you can Perrie! And very soon you'll be showing us all how it's done at Wembley for Capital Summertime Ball 2024.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.