Exclusive

Perrie Edwards On Bringing Son Axel & Little Mix To Solo Debut At Capital Summertime Ball

29 April 2024, 13:05

Perrie is making her solo debut at Capital Summertime Ball
Perrie is making her solo debut at Capital Summertime Ball. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Perrie Edwards is making her solo debut at Capital Summertime Ball and there might be a couple of exciting people on her guest list. (There may even be a Little Mix reunion on the cards!)

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

That's right, Little Mix star Perrie Edwards is making her solo debut at Capital Summertime Ball with Barclaycard and we can not wait.

Three years after Little Mix's hiatus Perrie has delved into solo music having released her first single 'Forget About Us'. And now, with even more singles set to be released, she is going to be taking over Wembley for the UK's biggest summer party.

As expected she has some nerves about taking on the STB on her own for the first time but she assured us that she "can't wait".

Of course Perrie is the star but one person we are super excited to hear might make an appearance at the ball is 2-year-old Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain, who Perrie and her fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain welcomed in 2022.

Jordan North on the All New Capital Breakfast asked Perrie if her number one fan Axel would be coming along. "Yes he could, because it's daytime. He'd love that," Perrie exclaimed.

Perrie Edwards' son Axel is two years old
Perrie Edwards' son Axel is two years old. Picture: Instagram @perrieedwards

"He'd love to come. I might definitely bring him actually." So that's confirmed, little Axel will be backstage at the STB! Jordan promised we'd sort him out with some ear defenders, covered in Capital branding of course.

Not only will Axel be there as his mum's biggest fan, but Perrie hinted to the Little Mix girls, Jade Thirwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, also coming along for a 'day out'.

"This time round you can have like Jade and Leigh-Anne just in the VIP having a good time, they could just come along for the crack," Capital's Sian Welby suggested.

Perrie replied enthusiastically: "Yeah, [a] little day out!"

I don't think we can contain our excitement, a solo debut, a special guest appearance from Axel and a Little Mix reunion! Perrie, you spoil us.

Perrie is TERRIFIED of performing live as a solo artist 🥲

In a recent interview with Capital Perrie had said that she misses the Little Mix girls but is so excited by the idea of them all doing their own thing.

She shared: “I think the main thing I’ve found inspiring is when we decided to part ways – the idea of it is one thing, taking a break seeing what happens – but actually seeing Leigh Anne go out and do it was wild.

“So I’m watching her in interviews, watching her perform and I’m like, ‘how is she doing this?’ I was so proud of her and so buzzing for her, but I kept thinking, ‘Oh god I’ve got to do that next. Can I do that? I don’t know.’”

Perrie hints at Little Mix girls coming to Summertime Ball
Perrie hints at Little Mix girls coming to Summertime Ball. Picture: Getty

Well you've proved you can Perrie! And very soon you'll be showing us all how it's done at Wembley for Capital Summertime Ball 2024.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship timeline

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Dating: A Complete Relationship Timeline So Far

Callum Jones and Jess Gale split after seven weeks together

Why Did Callum Jones And Jess Gale Split After Love Island All Stars?

Joe Alwyn has reportedly 'moved on' from Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s Ex Joe Alwyn Has Reportedly ‘Moved On’ & Is ‘Dating And Happy’

Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour: Ticket Prices, Presale Codes, Dates, Cities And Setlist

Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour: Ticket Prices, Presale Codes, Dates And Setlist

Why was Justin Bieber crying on his Instagram?

Why Was Justin Bieber Crying In Recent Social Media Post?

Travis Kelce takes it up a notch in his relationship with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce Proves Things Are Getting Serious With Taylor Swift At Charity Gala

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Tyla does a perfect Britsh accent in hilarious interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits