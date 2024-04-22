The Complete ‘Anyone But You’ Soundtrack, Score & Every Song Revealed

22 April 2024, 17:02

Anyone But You is an adaptation of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing
Anyone But You is an adaptation of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing. Picture: Alamy

By Tiasha Debray

With Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's ‘Anyone But You’ dropping on Netflix, we’ve done the homework so you can find the film's incredible soundtrack at the drop of a hat. Here’s every song and score featured in the movie.

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s chemistry in Anyone But You fed an entire rumour mill about the true nature of their relationship for almost a year, so with the film about to drop on Netflix, we’re ready for it to start all over again.

The Shakespeare adaptation of Much Ado About Nothing hit $219 (£178) million at global box offices and revamped the romcom-styled genre that was so popular in the '90s and early 2000s.

From Natasha Bedingfield’s ‘Unwritten’, a bold choice from the director who also used Natasha’s ‘Pocketful of Sunshine’ in Emma Stone’s 2010 film Easy A, to hiring her Euphoria costar, Dominic Fike. Sydney’s production company has excelled at creating a memorable soundtrack to compliment the light-hearted and fun nature of the film Anyone But You.

What is Ben's song in Anyone But You?

Glen Powell’s character, Ben, uses Natasha Bedingfield’s 2004 hit ‘Unwritten’ as his ‘serenity song’.

The song appears in the film a number of times, including the hilarious and now iconic credit scene where the cast sings it through as an ensemble.

The film’s director Will Gluck spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his decision to use the earworm to thread the narrative together.

"Anyone But You" 2023 Film (Serenity Song) (Closing Credits With The Cast Singing Unwritten) Trailer

"There was debate in my head between that song and another song, and the song... had to have baggage, and maybe people don’t like it, but really, people do love it," he explained."I just needed to give them permission to love it, which is what I did in another movie [Easy A] with another [Natasha Bedingfield] song.

"But when I started playing [Unwritten] and the other song for people, I very quickly realised that everyone knows [Unwritten]. No matter how snarky or how much of a curmudgeon someone might be, you can’t not love that song... So I hope it comes back again, which I’m sure it will after this."

After seeing the effect Saltburn had on Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s ‘Murder On The Dance Floor’, the power of a strong tune in cinema shouldn’t be underestimated.

What are the songs used in Anyone But You?

Here is the full list of songs in the Anyone But You soundtrack.

  • Didn't I - Darondo
  • The Spins - Mac Miller
  • Photo ID - Remi Wolf, Dominic Fike
  • Unwritten - Natasha Bedingfield
  • Sick - Dominic Fike
  • The Vacationer - Hungry Kids of Hungary
  • Bang Bang - Hippo Campus
  • Steppin’ On Me - Fitz and The Tantrums
  • Sympathy - Declan McKenna
  • Dummy - Portugal. The Man
  • Got Me Started - Troye Sivan
  • Anyone But You - Still Woozy
  • Loving You - Wet Leg
  • Connecting Dots - Kate Bollinger
  • Outta My Head - Mel Wesson
  • Lancaster Nights - Charlie Burg
  • Bottle Rocket - Jimi Somewhere

Sydney Sweeney talks spider bite incident while shooting Anyone But You

The Anyone But You film score

The film’s score was performed by Este Haim and Christopher Stracey. You can find the tracklist below:

  • Starry Eyed and Falling in Love
  • Wedding Weekend
  • My Heart Beats to These Stick Clicks
  • This is Not a Drill
  • What Does Love Sound Like?
  • Running So Fast I Can’t Catch My Breath
  • I’m Not Blushing
  • Funk On
  • I Love You, You
  • I Hear a Symphony
  • Couldn’t Find a Moving Train

