The Complete ‘Anyone But You’ Soundtrack, Score & Every Song Revealed

Anyone But You is an adaptation of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing. Picture: Alamy

By Tiasha Debray

With Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's ‘Anyone But You’ dropping on Netflix, we’ve done the homework so you can find the film's incredible soundtrack at the drop of a hat. Here’s every song and score featured in the movie.

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s chemistry in Anyone But You fed an entire rumour mill about the true nature of their relationship for almost a year, so with the film about to drop on Netflix, we’re ready for it to start all over again.

The Shakespeare adaptation of Much Ado About Nothing hit $219 (£178) million at global box offices and revamped the romcom-styled genre that was so popular in the '90s and early 2000s.

From Natasha Bedingfield’s ‘Unwritten’, a bold choice from the director who also used Natasha’s ‘Pocketful of Sunshine’ in Emma Stone’s 2010 film Easy A, to hiring her Euphoria costar, Dominic Fike. Sydney’s production company has excelled at creating a memorable soundtrack to compliment the light-hearted and fun nature of the film Anyone But You.

Glen Powel and Sydney Sweeney's onscreen chemistry was applauded in Anyone But You. Picture: Alamy

What is Ben's song in Anyone But You?

Glen Powell’s character, Ben, uses Natasha Bedingfield’s 2004 hit ‘Unwritten’ as his ‘serenity song’.

The song appears in the film a number of times, including the hilarious and now iconic credit scene where the cast sings it through as an ensemble.

The film’s director Will Gluck spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his decision to use the earworm to thread the narrative together.

"Anyone But You" 2023 Film (Serenity Song) (Closing Credits With The Cast Singing Unwritten) Trailer

"There was debate in my head between that song and another song, and the song... had to have baggage, and maybe people don’t like it, but really, people do love it," he explained."I just needed to give them permission to love it, which is what I did in another movie [Easy A] with another [Natasha Bedingfield] song.

"But when I started playing [Unwritten] and the other song for people, I very quickly realised that everyone knows [Unwritten]. No matter how snarky or how much of a curmudgeon someone might be, you can’t not love that song... So I hope it comes back again, which I’m sure it will after this."

After seeing the effect Saltburn had on Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s ‘Murder On The Dance Floor’, the power of a strong tune in cinema shouldn’t be underestimated.

Anyone But You dropped on Netflix on the 23rd of April, 2024. Picture: Alamy

What are the songs used in Anyone But You?

Here is the full list of songs in the Anyone But You soundtrack.

Didn't I - Darondo

The Spins - Mac Miller

Photo ID - Remi Wolf, Dominic Fike

Unwritten - Natasha Bedingfield

Sick - Dominic Fike

The Vacationer - Hungry Kids of Hungary

Bang Bang - Hippo Campus

Steppin’ On Me - Fitz and The Tantrums

Sympathy - Declan McKenna

Dummy - Portugal. The Man

Got Me Started - Troye Sivan

Anyone But You - Still Woozy

Loving You - Wet Leg

Connecting Dots - Kate Bollinger

Outta My Head - Mel Wesson

Lancaster Nights - Charlie Burg

Bottle Rocket - Jimi Somewhere

The Anyone But You film score

The film’s score was performed by Este Haim and Christopher Stracey. You can find the tracklist below:

Starry Eyed and Falling in Love

Wedding Weekend

My Heart Beats to These Stick Clicks

This is Not a Drill

What Does Love Sound Like?

Running So Fast I Can’t Catch My Breath

I’m Not Blushing

Funk On

I Love You, You

I Hear a Symphony

Couldn’t Find a Moving Train

