MAFS expert Mel Schilling spills first details about new UK cast

14 May 2025, 12:17

MAFS expert Mel Schilling spills on upcoming UK cast
MAFS expert Mel Schilling spills on upcoming UK cast. Picture: Nine / Channel 4

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight expert Mel Schilling has lifted the lid on the 2025 cast of MAFS UK. Here's everything she said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Australian-born Mel Schilling might have just wrapped on MAFS Australia for the year, but MAFS UK is right around the corner and she's revealed they've already started filming.

It feels like only yesterday we were catching up with the 2024 cast including the likes of Kieran and Kristina, Ross and Sacha, and of course Nathan and Lacey. But before we know it a whole new bunch of hopeful Brits will be looking to meet their partner at the altar.

While Mel spilled on the MAFS Australia 2025 cast, she also revealed some tea about the upcoming UK cast that we haven't met yet. Here's everything she said.

Mel Schilling attends the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards
Mel Schilling attends the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Cosmopolitan at the BAFTAs on Sunday, Mel said: "We're in the middle of filming it [MAFS UK] right now, it's all happening."

In three words, she described the upcoming season as "authentic, relatable, surprising". The relationship expert revealed that she couldn't chose a favourite couple, saying: "I have several favourites, I do. It's like choosing a favourite child but I do.

"I do have quite a few favourites this year."

Paul, Mel and Ch are the experts for MAFS UK 2024
Paul, Mel and Ch are the experts for MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

This is a stark comparison to what Mel previously said about the 2024 MAFS Australia cast who she called 'absolutely abhorrent’.

Speaking to Yahoo! back in 2024, she said: "Sometimes I think I've heard it all and then one of these participants opens their mouth and something completely unexpected comes out and I think, ‘Wow, I didn't think it could get any worse and there it is’.

She told the publication: "There’s a number of people who behave in ways that are absolutely abhorrent and inappropriate and cross boundaries that just should never happen in any social environment."

That year saw the likes of Tori and Jack, Sara and Tim, Jonathan and Lauren, and Jayden and Eden come together.

Mel Schilling teaches us how to nail a proposal!

Mel has been doing the show in the UK and Australia since 2016, so we trust her judgement of what she sees from the cast. Therefore if she describes the cast as authentic, relatable, and surprising, we might actually be in for one of the most wholesome seasons yet.

Read more about MAFS Australia here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together and who split?

MAFS Australia's Jacqui has hit back at a comment made by Awhina.

MAFS Australia’s Jacqui calls out Awhina after saying she should've been matched with Adrian
MAFS Australia's Jamie explains exactly what cosmetic work she's had done

MAFS Australia's Jamie explains exactly what cosmetic work she's had done

Which MAFS Australia cast members have 'broken' the show social media rules?

MAFS Australia’s Billy and Awhina among cast members who ‘broke’ show social media rules

MAFS Australia's Billy addresses Carina's 'fake couple' claims

MAFS Australia's Billy addresses Carina's 'fake couple' claims

Mel Schilling weighed in on Clint and Jacqui's relationship.

MAFS Australia expert shares reaction to Jacqui and Clint's shock relationship

Hot On Capital

The Last of Us: Who is Eugene and why did Joel kill him?

What happened to Eugene in The Last of Us and why did Joel kill him?

Who does Francesca Bridgerton marry in the Bridgerton books? John Stirling makes first appearance

Who does Francesca marry in Bridgerton? John Stirling and Michaela Stirling storyline explained
Forever season 2: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news about the Netflix drama

Forever season 2: Release date, cast, book spoilers and news about the Netflix drama

Bridgerton changes Francesca's love interest from Michael Stirling to Michaela Stirling

Who is Michaela Stirling in Bridgerton? Francesca's Michael Stirling book change explained

Bridgerton season 5 and 6 could potentially follow both Eloise and Francesca's love stories

Bridgerton renewed for seasons 5 and 6 but fans will have to wait years to watch them

Jade Thirlwall announced her debut solo album That's Showbiz Baby! and a surprise tour.

Jade announces That’s Showbiz Baby! album release date and tour

Forever’s Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr. reveal season 2 hopes for Keisha and Justin

Forever’s Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr. reveal season 2 hopes for Keisha and Justin

Kim Kardashian testified over her 2016 robbery in Paris

Kim Kardashian trial details and discoveries you need to know

Love Island returns this summer

When does Love Island 2025 start?

Love Island

What are Bella Ramsey's pronouns? The Last of Us opens up in new interview

Bella Ramsey explains why sharing their pronouns publicly was 'stressful'

When will the Menendez brothers be eligible for parole? Their new prison sentence explained

When will the Menendez brothers be eligible for parole? Their new prison sentence explained
The Traitors Celebrity cast has been 'confirmed'

The Traitors UK Celebrity cast has been revealed

Lorde Ultrasound Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist, support acts and more

Lorde Ultrasound Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist, support acts and more

Here's who's still together from the All Stars 2025 cast

Which Love Island All Stars 2025 couples are still together?

Love Island

Love Island winners Casey and Gabby announce shock split

Why did Love Island's Casey and Gabby split?

Love Island

What does 'Gnarly' mean? Katseye explain real meaning behind 'Gnarly' lyrics

What does 'Gnarly' mean? Katseye explain real meaning behind 'Gnarly' lyrics

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship timeline

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating timeline: Their relationship so far

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey apologised to Tati Gabrielle after filming "brutal" episode 5 scene

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey apologised to Tati Gabrielle after filming "brutal" episode 5 scene
MAFS Australia's Adrian reveals the bride he'd rather have been coupled up with

MAFS Australia's Adrian reveals the bride he'd like to have been coupled up with

Jade Thirlwall's set to release more new music in 2025

Jade Thirlwall solo album updates: Release dates, collaborations and more

More TV & Entertainment News

Carina told all about Jamie and Eliot's relationship.

MAFS Australia’s Carina reveals ‘behind the scenes’ of Jamie and Eliot romance

Jacqui's dad has revealed why he didn't attend her MAFS wedding.

MAFS Australia’s Jacqui’s dad reveals why their family turned down her wedding invite

Love Island's Casey reveals how he asked Gabby to be his girlfriend

Love Island's Casey reveals how he asked Gabby to be his girlfriend

Love Island

Are Billy and Awhina from MAFS Australia dating?

Are Billy and Awhina from MAFS Australia dating?

MAFS Australia's Awhina breaks silence on Billy dating rumours

MAFS Australia's Awhina breaks silence on Billy dating rumours

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

MAFS Australia Billy reportedly on dating app despite Awhina romance

MAFS Australia Billy spotted on dating app despite rumoured Awhina romance

MAFS Australia's Jacqui's alleged former flatmate spoke about what it was like to live with her.

Ex-flatmate reveals what Jacqui from MAFS Australia is like in real life

MAFS Australia's Jacqui shares unseen 'diary cam' footage from the show

MAFS Australia's Jacqui shares unseen 'diary cam' footage from the show

Are Lauren and Eliot from MAFS Australia still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Eliot still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Katie and Tim still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Katie and Tim still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Ashleigh and Jake still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Ashleigh and Jake still together?