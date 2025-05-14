MAFS expert Mel Schilling spills first details about new UK cast

MAFS expert Mel Schilling spills on upcoming UK cast. Picture: Nine / Channel 4

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight expert Mel Schilling has lifted the lid on the 2025 cast of MAFS UK. Here's everything she said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Australian-born Mel Schilling might have just wrapped on MAFS Australia for the year, but MAFS UK is right around the corner and she's revealed they've already started filming.

It feels like only yesterday we were catching up with the 2024 cast including the likes of Kieran and Kristina, Ross and Sacha, and of course Nathan and Lacey. But before we know it a whole new bunch of hopeful Brits will be looking to meet their partner at the altar.

While Mel spilled on the MAFS Australia 2025 cast, she also revealed some tea about the upcoming UK cast that we haven't met yet. Here's everything she said.

Mel Schilling attends the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Cosmopolitan at the BAFTAs on Sunday, Mel said: "We're in the middle of filming it [MAFS UK] right now, it's all happening."

In three words, she described the upcoming season as "authentic, relatable, surprising". The relationship expert revealed that she couldn't chose a favourite couple, saying: "I have several favourites, I do. It's like choosing a favourite child but I do.

"I do have quite a few favourites this year."

Paul, Mel and Ch are the experts for MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

This is a stark comparison to what Mel previously said about the 2024 MAFS Australia cast who she called 'absolutely abhorrent’.

Speaking to Yahoo! back in 2024, she said: "Sometimes I think I've heard it all and then one of these participants opens their mouth and something completely unexpected comes out and I think, ‘Wow, I didn't think it could get any worse and there it is’.

She told the publication: "There’s a number of people who behave in ways that are absolutely abhorrent and inappropriate and cross boundaries that just should never happen in any social environment."

That year saw the likes of Tori and Jack, Sara and Tim, Jonathan and Lauren, and Jayden and Eden come together.

Mel Schilling teaches us how to nail a proposal!

Mel has been doing the show in the UK and Australia since 2016, so we trust her judgement of what she sees from the cast. Therefore if she describes the cast as authentic, relatable, and surprising, we might actually be in for one of the most wholesome seasons yet.

Read more about MAFS Australia here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.