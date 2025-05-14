MAFS Australia’s Billy and Awhina among cast members who ‘broke’ show social media rules

MAFS Australia stars are bound by a set of strict rules when they regain access to their social media accounts but not everyone has been following them.

When Married at First Sight Australia hits the screen for another year of chaos, dinner party drama and shock confessions, the cast agrees to hand over their social media accounts to the production team to help them promote the series.

Participants are allowed to choose what content is shared on their accounts as well as captions, but other than that they lose all access to the profiles until the show finishes airing in the UK.

Naturally, as the series progresses, the participants’ Instagram accounts become filled with various snaps from the show alongside clips of some of the most juicy moments.

But now it turns out that even after a long six months without access to their accounts, the cast members are given a set of rules to follow once their Instagrams are finally returned to them. And not everyone has been abiding by them...

MAFS Australia's Jacqui has been very vocal about the show's production. . Picture: Instagram

The set of official social media guidelines, as seen by Yahoo!, shows the guidelines cast members are advised to follow when they regain access to their social media account.

The guidelines read: “Since all content and captions published to your account during the season were selected and written by you, we advise you to avoid announcing your 'return' to social or mentioning the publishing process in order to maintain the authenticity between you and your followers.”

But one of the more startling rules outline that participants should avoid sharing details about the show’s production or behind the scenes, nor should they agree to any sponsored posts or brand deals on Instagram.

The document continued: “You can use your social media accounts for personal content publishing, noting this personal content needs to adhere to your exclusivity timings and provisions (non-commercial purposes only).”

After regaining access to their accounts Awhina, Billy and Jamie all announced their return, despite the show guidelines.

Posting on Instagram, Awhina shared a video of herself lip syncing to Eminem’s ‘Without Me’ with the caption: “POV - guess who just got their socials back after 6 months!”

Billy shared a video to his Instagram, as he told his followers: “What is happening people, guess what your boy is back after four long months we are back. Comments turned on, inbox open, we’re live and direct baby. I can’t wait to hear from all you guys.”

While Jamie shared a video to her TikTok account with the caption: “Having my comment section open feels illegal.”

Despite the seemingly strict rules outlined by the social media guidelines, not only is it unlikely all participants will follow them, but several had already broken them before they had even regained access to their accounts.

Ryan Donnelly, Jacqui Burfoot, Clint Rice, and Morena Farina, for example, have all used back-up business accounts to share the ‘truth’ about their time on the show ever since it started airing Down Under back in January.

Jacqui has been particularly vocal about her experience on the show and has called out the production team for giving her a 'bad edit' and has even shared footage of the behind the scenes from the show.

Elsewhere, the likes of Rhi Disljenkovic and Carina Mirabile have shared collabs with makeup artists, while Adrian Araouzou, Eliot Donovan and Awhina Rutene have shared intel about the show on their TikTok accounts.

