MAFS Australia’s Billy and Awhina among cast members who ‘broke’ show social media rules

14 May 2025, 12:31

Which MAFS Australia cast members have 'broken' the show social media rules?
Which MAFS Australia cast members have 'broken' the show social media rules? Picture: Nine

By Jenny Medlicott

MAFS Australia stars are bound by a set of strict rules when they regain access to their social media accounts but not everyone has been following them.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

When Married at First Sight Australia hits the screen for another year of chaos, dinner party drama and shock confessions, the cast agrees to hand over their social media accounts to the production team to help them promote the series.

Participants are allowed to choose what content is shared on their accounts as well as captions, but other than that they lose all access to the profiles until the show finishes airing in the UK.

Naturally, as the series progresses, the participants’ Instagram accounts become filled with various snaps from the show alongside clips of some of the most juicy moments.

But now it turns out that even after a long six months without access to their accounts, the cast members are given a set of rules to follow once their Instagrams are finally returned to them. And not everyone has been abiding by them...

MAFS Australia's Jacqui has been very vocal about the show's production.
MAFS Australia's Jacqui has been very vocal about the show's production. . Picture: Instagram

The set of official social media guidelines, as seen by Yahoo!, shows the guidelines cast members are advised to follow when they regain access to their social media account.

The guidelines read: “Since all content and captions published to your account during the season were selected and written by you, we advise you to avoid announcing your 'return' to social or mentioning the publishing process in order to maintain the authenticity between you and your followers.”

But one of the more startling rules outline that participants should avoid sharing details about the show’s production or behind the scenes, nor should they agree to any sponsored posts or brand deals on Instagram.

The document continued: “You can use your social media accounts for personal content publishing, noting this personal content needs to adhere to your exclusivity timings and provisions (non-commercial purposes only).”

After regaining access to their accounts Awhina, Billy and Jamie all announced their return, despite the show guidelines.

Posting on Instagram, Awhina shared a video of herself lip syncing to Eminem’s ‘Without Me’ with the caption: “POV - guess who just got their socials back after 6 months!”

Billy shared a video to his Instagram, as he told his followers: “What is happening people, guess what your boy is back after four long months we are back. Comments turned on, inbox open, we’re live and direct baby. I can’t wait to hear from all you guys.”

While Jamie shared a video to her TikTok account with the caption: “Having my comment section open feels illegal.”

Despite the seemingly strict rules outlined by the social media guidelines, not only is it unlikely all participants will follow them, but several had already broken them before they had even regained access to their accounts.

Ryan Donnelly, Jacqui Burfoot, Clint Rice, and Morena Farina, for example, have all used back-up business accounts to share the ‘truth’ about their time on the show ever since it started airing Down Under back in January.

Jacqui has been particularly vocal about her experience on the show and has called out the production team for giving her a 'bad edit' and has even shared footage of the behind the scenes from the show.

Elsewhere, the likes of Rhi Disljenkovic and Carina Mirabile have shared collabs with makeup artists, while Adrian Araouzou, Eliot Donovan and Awhina Rutene have shared intel about the show on their TikTok accounts.

Read more about MAFS Australia here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together and who split?

MAFS Australia's Jacqui has hit back at a comment made by Awhina.

MAFS Australia’s Jacqui calls out Awhina after saying she should've been matched with Adrian
MAFS Australia's Jamie explains exactly what cosmetic work she's had done

MAFS Australia's Jamie explains exactly what cosmetic work she's had done

MAFS expert Mel Schilling spills on upcoming UK cast

MAFS expert Mel Schilling spills first details about new UK cast

MAFS Australia's Billy addresses Carina's 'fake couple' claims

MAFS Australia's Billy addresses Carina's 'fake couple' claims

Mel Schilling weighed in on Clint and Jacqui's relationship.

MAFS Australia expert shares reaction to Jacqui and Clint's shock relationship

Hot On Capital

The Last of Us: Who is Eugene and why did Joel kill him?

What happened to Eugene in The Last of Us and why did Joel kill him?

Who does Francesca Bridgerton marry in the Bridgerton books? John Stirling makes first appearance

Who does Francesca marry in Bridgerton? John Stirling and Michaela Stirling storyline explained
Forever season 2: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news about the Netflix drama

Forever season 2: Release date, cast, book spoilers and news about the Netflix drama

Bridgerton changes Francesca's love interest from Michael Stirling to Michaela Stirling

Who is Michaela Stirling in Bridgerton? Francesca's Michael Stirling book change explained

Bridgerton season 5 and 6 could potentially follow both Eloise and Francesca's love stories

Bridgerton renewed for seasons 5 and 6 but fans will have to wait years to watch them

Jade Thirlwall announced her debut solo album That's Showbiz Baby! and a surprise tour.

Jade announces That’s Showbiz Baby! album release date and tour

Forever’s Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr. reveal season 2 hopes for Keisha and Justin

Forever’s Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr. reveal season 2 hopes for Keisha and Justin

Kim Kardashian testified over her 2016 robbery in Paris

Kim Kardashian trial details and discoveries you need to know

Love Island returns this summer

When does Love Island 2025 start?

Love Island

What are Bella Ramsey's pronouns? The Last of Us opens up in new interview

Bella Ramsey explains why sharing their pronouns publicly was 'stressful'

When will the Menendez brothers be eligible for parole? Their new prison sentence explained

When will the Menendez brothers be eligible for parole? Their new prison sentence explained
The Traitors Celebrity cast has been 'confirmed'

The Traitors UK Celebrity cast has been revealed

Lorde Ultrasound Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist, support acts and more

Lorde Ultrasound Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist, support acts and more

Here's who's still together from the All Stars 2025 cast

Which Love Island All Stars 2025 couples are still together?

Love Island

Love Island winners Casey and Gabby announce shock split

Why did Love Island's Casey and Gabby split?

Love Island

What does 'Gnarly' mean? Katseye explain real meaning behind 'Gnarly' lyrics

What does 'Gnarly' mean? Katseye explain real meaning behind 'Gnarly' lyrics

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship timeline

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating timeline: Their relationship so far

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey apologised to Tati Gabrielle after filming "brutal" episode 5 scene

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey apologised to Tati Gabrielle after filming "brutal" episode 5 scene
MAFS Australia's Adrian reveals the bride he'd rather have been coupled up with

MAFS Australia's Adrian reveals the bride he'd like to have been coupled up with

Jade Thirlwall's set to release more new music in 2025

Jade Thirlwall solo album updates: Release dates, collaborations and more

More TV & Entertainment News

Carina told all about Jamie and Eliot's relationship.

MAFS Australia’s Carina reveals ‘behind the scenes’ of Jamie and Eliot romance

Jacqui's dad has revealed why he didn't attend her MAFS wedding.

MAFS Australia’s Jacqui’s dad reveals why their family turned down her wedding invite

Love Island's Casey reveals how he asked Gabby to be his girlfriend

Love Island's Casey reveals how he asked Gabby to be his girlfriend

Love Island

Are Billy and Awhina from MAFS Australia dating?

Are Billy and Awhina from MAFS Australia dating?

MAFS Australia's Awhina breaks silence on Billy dating rumours

MAFS Australia's Awhina breaks silence on Billy dating rumours

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

MAFS Australia Billy reportedly on dating app despite Awhina romance

MAFS Australia Billy spotted on dating app despite rumoured Awhina romance

MAFS Australia's Jacqui's alleged former flatmate spoke about what it was like to live with her.

Ex-flatmate reveals what Jacqui from MAFS Australia is like in real life

MAFS Australia's Jacqui shares unseen 'diary cam' footage from the show

MAFS Australia's Jacqui shares unseen 'diary cam' footage from the show

Are Lauren and Eliot from MAFS Australia still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Eliot still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Katie and Tim still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Katie and Tim still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Ashleigh and Jake still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Ashleigh and Jake still together?