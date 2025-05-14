When does Love Island 2025 start?

Love Island returns this summer for another series. Picture: Getty/ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Maya Jama is bringing us a new line up of hot singles to take to the famous Love Island villa for 2025 but what date does it come back on TV? And who is rumoured to join the line up? Here's all the latest.

Love Island 2025 is just weeks away from starting and we already can't wait to see what characters fill the line up for the villa of love this year.

With Love Island All Stars 2025 finishing in February, it's been a long few months before we get to watch the summer instalment of the show presented by Maya Jama on the sunny island of Mallorca.

So when does Love Island 2025 officially start on our TVs? Well, with summer just around the corner, it's not long before ITV producers deliver us another hot summer of love complete with shock dumpings, bombshells and of course, tricky love triangles.

Here's everything we know about the upcoming series so far:

Maya Jama will return to host Love Island 2025. Picture: Maya Jama/Instagram

What is the Love Island 2025 start date?

It's too early for ITV to confirm an official Love Island 2025 start date just yet but after watching many series now (it started back in 2015 can you believe!?) we can take a logical guess.

Each year, the famous reality TV dating show returns to screens within the first week of June and typically always begins on the Monday. So for 2025, we'd put bets the villa of love will start on June 2nd 2025.

What has Maya Jama said about returning to Love Island?

Following Love Island All Stars 2025, it was reported Maya was quitting the show and moving on to new projects so you can imagine our relief when she denied such a thing.

Taking to Instagram to confirm her hosting spot for the summer, she said: "I will be presenting Love Island and have no plans to leave right now.

"I filmed promo a couple of days ago actually. Fake news is fake news-ing as usual.”

Who are the Love Island 2025 contestants?

ITV producers always keep pretty tight-lipped over the cast for the show but of course, there are plenty of rumours of who could be going in.

As the 2025 series approached, there's been reports bosses have their eye on Real Housewives of Cheshire star Tanya Bardsley's daughter Gabriella. She has reportedly said no to the show before but could this be her year in the villa?

Other reports suggest the show could have their first ever transgender love hopeful in the form of Michelle Roscoe.

A source told The Sun: "They have met with Michelle and spoken to her about whether Love Island would be the right show for her. She is absolutely gorgeous and an advocate for the trans community so she’d be an incredibly interesting contestant."

Love Island opens up applications following each series but producers also find contestants by scouring social media and scouting talent for themselves.

