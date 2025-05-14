When does Love Island 2025 start?

14 May 2025, 16:15 | Updated: 14 May 2025, 16:34

Love Island returns this summer
Love Island returns this summer for another series. Picture: Getty/ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Maya Jama is bringing us a new line up of hot singles to take to the famous Love Island villa for 2025 but what date does it come back on TV? And who is rumoured to join the line up? Here's all the latest.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island 2025 is just weeks away from starting and we already can't wait to see what characters fill the line up for the villa of love this year.

With Love Island All Stars 2025 finishing in February, it's been a long few months before we get to watch the summer instalment of the show presented by Maya Jama on the sunny island of Mallorca.

So when does Love Island 2025 officially start on our TVs? Well, with summer just around the corner, it's not long before ITV producers deliver us another hot summer of love complete with shock dumpings, bombshells and of course, tricky love triangles.

Here's everything we know about the upcoming series so far:

Maya Jama will return to host Love Island 2025
Maya Jama will return to host Love Island 2025. Picture: Maya Jama/Instagram

What is the Love Island 2025 start date?

It's too early for ITV to confirm an official Love Island 2025 start date just yet but after watching many series now (it started back in 2015 can you believe!?) we can take a logical guess.

Each year, the famous reality TV dating show returns to screens within the first week of June and typically always begins on the Monday. So for 2025, we'd put bets the villa of love will start on June 2nd 2025.

What has Maya Jama said about returning to Love Island?

Following Love Island All Stars 2025, it was reported Maya was quitting the show and moving on to new projects so you can imagine our relief when she denied such a thing.

Taking to Instagram to confirm her hosting spot for the summer, she said: "I will be presenting Love Island and have no plans to leave right now.

"I filmed promo a couple of days ago actually. Fake news is fake news-ing as usual.”

Who are the Love Island 2025 contestants?

ITV producers always keep pretty tight-lipped over the cast for the show but of course, there are plenty of rumours of who could be going in.

As the 2025 series approached, there's been reports bosses have their eye on Real Housewives of Cheshire star Tanya Bardsley's daughter Gabriella. She has reportedly said no to the show before but could this be her year in the villa?

Other reports suggest the show could have their first ever transgender love hopeful in the form of Michelle Roscoe.

A source told The Sun: "They have met with Michelle and spoken to her about whether Love Island would be the right show for her. She is absolutely gorgeous and an advocate for the trans community so she’d be an incredibly interesting contestant."

Love Island opens up applications following each series but producers also find contestants by scouring social media and scouting talent for themselves.

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Here's who's still together from the All Stars 2025 cast

Which Love Island All Stars 2025 couples are still together?

Love Island winners Casey and Gabby announce shock split

Why did Love Island's Casey and Gabby split?

Love Island's Casey reveals how he asked Gabby to be his girlfriend

Love Island's Casey reveals how he asked Gabby to be his girlfriend

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury 'back together' speculation finally comes to an end

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury tease baby news after confirming they're back together

Molly-Mae Hague became a household name after appearing on Love Island

How much is Molly-Mae worth? Inside the Love Island star's huge net worth

Hot On Capital

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together and who split?

The Last of Us: Who is Eugene and why did Joel kill him?

What happened to Eugene in The Last of Us and why did Joel kill him?

Who does Francesca Bridgerton marry in the Bridgerton books? John Stirling makes first appearance

Who does Francesca marry in Bridgerton? John Stirling and Michaela Stirling storyline explained
Forever season 2: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news about the Netflix drama

Forever season 2: Release date, cast, book spoilers and news about the Netflix drama

Bridgerton changes Francesca's love interest from Michael Stirling to Michaela Stirling

Who is Michaela Stirling in Bridgerton? Francesca's Michael Stirling book change explained

Bridgerton season 5 and 6 could potentially follow both Eloise and Francesca's love stories

Bridgerton renewed for seasons 5 and 6 but fans will have to wait years to watch them

Jade Thirlwall announced her debut solo album That's Showbiz Baby! and a surprise tour.

Jade announces That’s Showbiz Baby! album release date and tour

Forever’s Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr. reveal season 2 hopes for Keisha and Justin

Forever’s Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr. reveal season 2 hopes for Keisha and Justin

Kim Kardashian testified over her 2016 robbery in Paris

Kim Kardashian trial details and discoveries you need to know

What are Bella Ramsey's pronouns? The Last of Us opens up in new interview

Bella Ramsey explains why sharing their pronouns publicly was 'stressful'

MAFS Australia's Jacqui has hit back at a comment made by Awhina.

MAFS Australia’s Jacqui calls out Awhina after saying she should've been matched with Adrian
MAFS Australia's Jamie explains exactly what cosmetic work she's had done

MAFS Australia's Jamie explains exactly what cosmetic work she's had done

Which MAFS Australia cast members have 'broken' the show social media rules?

MAFS Australia’s Billy and Awhina among cast members who ‘broke’ show social media rules

MAFS expert Mel Schilling spills on upcoming UK cast

MAFS expert Mel Schilling spills first details about new UK cast

When will the Menendez brothers be eligible for parole? Their new prison sentence explained

When will the Menendez brothers be eligible for parole? Their new prison sentence explained
The Traitors Celebrity cast has been 'confirmed'

The Traitors UK Celebrity cast has been revealed

Lorde Ultrasound Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist, support acts and more

Lorde Ultrasound Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist, support acts and more

What does 'Gnarly' mean? Katseye explain real meaning behind 'Gnarly' lyrics

What does 'Gnarly' mean? Katseye explain real meaning behind 'Gnarly' lyrics

MAFS Australia's Billy addresses Carina's 'fake couple' claims

MAFS Australia's Billy addresses Carina's 'fake couple' claims

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship timeline

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating timeline: Their relationship so far

More Movies & TV News

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey apologised to Tati Gabrielle after filming "brutal" episode 5 scene

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey apologised to Tati Gabrielle after filming "brutal" episode 5 scene
Mel Schilling weighed in on Clint and Jacqui's relationship.

MAFS Australia expert shares reaction to Jacqui and Clint's shock relationship

MAFS Australia's Adrian reveals the bride he'd rather have been coupled up with

MAFS Australia's Adrian reveals the bride he'd like to have been coupled up with

Carina told all about Jamie and Eliot's relationship.

MAFS Australia’s Carina reveals ‘behind the scenes’ of Jamie and Eliot romance

Jacqui's dad has revealed why he didn't attend her MAFS wedding.

MAFS Australia’s Jacqui’s dad reveals why their family turned down her wedding invite

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset