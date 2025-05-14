MAFS Australia’s Jacqui calls out Awhina after saying she should've been matched with Adrian

MAFS Australia's Jacqui has hit back at a comment made by Awhina. Picture: TikTok/Nine

By Jenny Medlicott

Jacqui has called out Awhina after the MAFS bride told her fans she thought Jacqui and Adrian should have been matched together on the show.

Let’s face it, Married at First Sight Australia participants are certainly no strangers to drama. While most of the theatrics are broadcast for all to see when the show airs, more often than not it continues to linger even after they call it a wrap on another series.

This year has been particularly intense when it comes to post-production drama, from shock new romances to thinly veiled social media digs about other cast members.

But now, in an unexpected development, Jacqui Burfoot and Awhina Rutene appear to be in a full-blown dispute on their socials and have directly addressed each other amid the drama.

Jacqui with her now fiancé Clint Rice. Picture: Instagram

After regaining access to her Instagram account, Awhina answered some questions from fans on her story, which included the question: “If you were to put two people together from this season who would you put together?”

Sharing a picture of her and her son in response, Awhina wrote: “Adrian & Jacqui period.”

A MAFS fan then forwarded the story on to fellow bride Jacqui along with the message: “Hey darling just wanted to raise this and call out the disgust in her comment. She thinks putting a person with a likely criminal history (Adrian) who she alleges abused her, with you, a victim of abuse yourself. Disgusting."

“Where’s the women supporting women?” they finally added.

Jacqui then shared a screenshot of the conversation to her story and called Awhina out for the post, as she wrote: “I agree - it’s sad. I feel sorry for her. And with her son in the picture?

“And if speaking my truth, standing up for what I believe in and pursuing justice rubs people the wrong way - whatever - it is what it is - I don’t care - that’s none of my business. I genuinely couldn’t care less.

Jacqui responded to Awhina's comment in an Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

“People like her are not worth our time or energy. Clint and I cut her out ages ago and moved on to bigger and better things!! She’s probably just jealous!! Honestly it’s sad.”

During the MAFS production it was flagged to Channel Nine that Adrian had previously faced domestic charges. However, while he did face court over three charges, he was found not guilty on all counts.

Since MAFS finished filming Jacqui has also made some serious allegations against her show husband Ryan Donnelly as she accused him of sharing ‘revenge porn’ and was granted an interim restraining order against him.

However, Ryan has denied the allegations against him and filed for a restraining order against Jacqui in response.

