Capital's Sian Welby Returns To Capital Breakfast In Style After Her Baby Leave

2 September 2024, 07:20 | Updated: 2 September 2024, 08:14

Sian Welby is back on Capital Breakfast, and arrived to the studio in style
Sian Welby is back on Capital Breakfast, and arrived to the studio in style. Picture: Capital

By Abbie Reynolds

After her baby leave we brought Sian back to Capital Breakfast in - wheels on the bus - style!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sian Welby took some time off to welcome her adorable baby girl Ruby, who arrived in June, and settle into life as a first time mum. But now her baby leave is over and we feel so lucky to have her back with the Capital Breakfast team.

Now, we all know how much babies can keep you at night, and with a 6am start the team wanted to make Sian's return to the radio was as comfortable as possible.

So, naturally, we brought her back to Capital HQ on her own personal bus, accompanied by none other than Rizzle Kicks and a brass band - who played their brand new track 'Javelin'!

Sian Welby returns to Capital Breakfast IN STYLE 🤣

Sian Welby was joined by Rizzle Kicks on her first commute back
Sian Welby was joined by Rizzle Kicks on her first commute back. Picture: Global
Jordan, Chris and Sian are back together!
Jordan, Chris and Sian are back together! Picture: Global

Watch all the Capital Breakfast moments you might have missed, including Sian's exciting return, on Global Player.

