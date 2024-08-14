Sian Welby Announces Return To Capital Breakfast In September

Sian Welby is returning to Capital Breakfast after becoming a mum. Picture: Global

By Kathryn Knight

Sian Welby is returning to Capital Breakfast with Jordan North and Chris Stark on 2nd September.

Sian Welby took time off this summer to welcome her daughter Ruby and will be back on Capital Breakfast, waking up the nation every weekday morning from 6am.

Kemi Rodgers, who has been covering for Sian Welby, will now take on a brand-new show on Capital, hosting the prestigious weekday morning slot from 10am – 1pm. She will also continue to present her Saturday show from 9am - 12pm.

Sian Welby shared her excitement: “I’m so thrilled to get back into the studio with Jordan and Chris! We have some huge plans for when I return, so make sure you’re tuned in. I’d also love to thank Kemi for doing an outstanding job while I’ve been away. See you in September!”

Kemi Rodgers is taking on weekday mornings from 10am to 1pm. Picture: Global

Kemi Rodgers said: “I’m absolutely over the moon to be the new host of weekday mid-mornings on Capital! I’m also delighted because it means I’ll still get to see the Breakfast team every day as we’ll be show neighbours! It’s been a blast working with Jordan and Chris these past few months, and I’m so excited to start this new chapter.”

Brent Tobin, Managing Editor of Capital, commented: “We’re incredibly excited to have Sian back at Capital from September, and we know our listeners will be too. It’s fantastic that Kemi will be taking on mid-mornings on Capital - it's a well-deserved move and an exciting new opportunity.”

