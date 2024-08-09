Exclusive

Blake Lively Reveals ‘It Ends With Us’ Link To Taylor Swift Music Video

9 August 2024, 08:00 | Updated: 9 August 2024, 09:45

Blake Lively reacts to Ryan Reynolds' surprise, and talks Taylor Swift | It Ends With Us Interview

By Kathryn Knight

The soundtrack to ‘It Ends With Us’ features a Taylor Swift song, but it’s not the only link to Taylor.

Blake Lively, who plays Lily Bloom in new movie It Ends With Us, caught up with Capital’s Kemi Rodgers to discuss her new movie and the incredible soundtrack is just as much of a talking point as the highly-anticipated film itself, featuring her BFF Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Lewis Capaldi and loads more incredible artists.

Asked if she curated the playlist for the film, Blake said it was important the music didn’t feel like a generic interpretation of the female gaze.

She also explained how she worked with one of the same editors she’d met while directing Taylor’s music video ‘I Bet You Think About Me’.

She said: “We had an incredible music supervisor Season Kent and one of our editors Shane Reid who, fun fact, was my editor on Taylor’s music video I directed. And I was obsessed with him, I was like, ‘this guy is amazing!’.

Blake Lively stars in It Ends With Us
Blake Lively stars in It Ends With Us. Picture: Alamy

“And he’d never edited a movie before, he’d just finished Deadpool and Wolverine and he came on and helped us with this one. And he has incredible taste in music. And we share the same composer from Deadpool and Wolverine. There’s a lot of sharing happening.”

Kemi asked whether Blake herself curated the playlist for the music that features in the movie, as it includes artists like Post Malone, Birdy and Thom Yorke and Blake explained how the music played a huge part in shaping the story, which follows a flower-shop owner to falls for a neurosurgeon but starts to see sides of him that remind her of her traumatic upbringing.

Blake said: “It was important to me. I think this movie could go a little like… stories that are like ‘women with women feelings..’ And they’re not really told by women and it’s like, ‘women feel feelings’ and you’re like, ‘no, we feel sexy to Post Malone, we feel vibes to Thom Yorke’. Nothing against – I love a good hysterical female song, but not hysterical in like a charged great empowered way. It’s just, you know that sound…?”

“Yeh it’s not cheesy,” Kemi added.

Blake Lively attends NYC premiere of It Ends With Us

Blake continued: “Women are people of multitudes and it was important to me it didn’t just feel like someone’s interpretation of female gaze. It really was, ‘this is what we like, this is what we listen to, this is what makes us feel these vibes’."

Blake also revealed she worked with the same costume designer who she’d worked with on Gossip Girl and that husband Ryan Reynolds also helped “99%” of the rooftop scene.

The couple are set to go head to head in It Ends With Us’ opening weekend after Deadpool and Wolverine released in cinemas last month. Blake joked: “Don’t see that movie!” Adding, “Just not this weekend!”

